This Asus Gadget Transforms Your Bicycle Into An E-Bike
E-bikes can be expensive, with the average cost around $2,000 — and that's a major barrier to entry, considering you can find a premium bicycle for much less. Have a quick browse through the best e-bikes you can buy, and even several of the entry-level models are well over $1,500 at full price. However, they are certainly convenient. What if you could just convert your existing bike? There are toolkits for it, DIY options even, and now Asus is launching a clip-on gadget that makes it simpler. Called the Asus Oxiis E250G1 Intelligent Bike Booster, it's an all-in-one clip-on device that turns any traditional bike into one with electric-assisted power.
The standalone device has a built-in motor, removable battery, and a set of rollers that make contact with the bike wheels and power the movement, rather than requiring a bike chain or wheel hub swap like advanced toolkits. You can attach the Oxiis fairly quickly and convert your bike into an electric-accelerated version, then remove it just as easily when you're done. The Oxiis provides up to 31 miles of range with a top speed of 19 mph. The system is powered by an internal 158.4 watt-hour battery pack and has an average output of 250 watts, with a peak output of up to 500 watts. It uses a 100-watt USB-C PD charger and takes about two hours to charge to full.
However, pricing and availability are yet to be announced, and this isn't the first product of its kind. The Kamingo, a similar Kickstarter-funded roller, is expected to cost around $589, featuring 750 watts and a 55-mile range. Another, the Livall PikaBoost 2, is $370 at full price for 220 watt-hours with a 43-mile range.
What bikes are compatible with the Oxiis, and what else can it do?
Compatibility is more about the size and dimensions of a bike's tires than the frame. The Oxiis can fit tires from 16 inches up to 29 inches, up to 60 mm wide, and even supports 700c wheels. Asus already has an installation video that explains the setup process. The only tool you'll need is a 5 mm Allen wrench. One end of the device clamps to the seat post, with the other side, the roller, resting on the back tire to power movement. The clamp supports seat posts with a diameter between 25.4 mm and 34.9 mm, which covers most bike frames. It should fit casual, road, mountain, and hybrid bikes.
Beyond the added power, the Oxiis has Adaptive Boost Technology, which reads slope or road difficulties and adjusts assistance to make tougher stretches of road less strenuous. There are three operating modes, including Eco for extended reliability, Normal for commutes or daily rides, and Sport for tough areas or steep inclines. The device also incorporates tail lights for safety, so nearby vehicles and other riders will see when you're slowing or stopping. That's a feature you'll find available even on some of the cheapest e-bikes out there, so it's good to see here.
The Oxiis is out of the ordinary for Asus, a company best known for its computing and consumer electronics products. Asus is not owned by a parent company, nor is it a subsidiary, so it's not unusual to see it branching out — many standalone tech companies do. However, one could easily argue that e-bikes or e-bike kits are far removed from general computing. It will be interesting to see how well the Oxiis works and how it's reviewed by customers.