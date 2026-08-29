This Asus Gadget Transforms Your Bicycle Into An E-Bike

E-bikes can be expensive, with the average cost around $2,000 — and that's a major barrier to entry, considering you can find a premium bicycle for much less. Have a quick browse through the best e-bikes you can buy, and even several of the entry-level models are well over $1,500 at full price. However, they are certainly convenient. What if you could just convert your existing bike? There are toolkits for it, DIY options even, and now Asus is launching a clip-on gadget that makes it simpler. Called the Asus Oxiis E250G1 Intelligent Bike Booster, it's an all-in-one clip-on device that turns any traditional bike into one with electric-assisted power.

The standalone device has a built-in motor, removable battery, and a set of rollers that make contact with the bike wheels and power the movement, rather than requiring a bike chain or wheel hub swap like advanced toolkits. You can attach the Oxiis fairly quickly and convert your bike into an electric-accelerated version, then remove it just as easily when you're done. The Oxiis provides up to 31 miles of range with a top speed of 19 mph. The system is powered by an internal 158.4 watt-hour battery pack and has an average output of 250 watts, with a peak output of up to 500 watts. It uses a 100-watt USB-C PD charger and takes about two hours to charge to full.

However, pricing and availability are yet to be announced, and this isn't the first product of its kind. The Kamingo, a similar Kickstarter-funded roller, is expected to cost around $589, featuring 750 watts and a 55-mile range. Another, the Livall PikaBoost 2, is $370 at full price for 220 watt-hours with a 43-mile range.