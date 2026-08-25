The Mac Mini Is Back With Powerful Next-Gen Performance (And A Price Hike To Match)

The Mac mini was briefly lost to the memory crisis. After being touted as the perfect AI server device with the M4 option and selling non-stop, this machine started to face several weeks and then months of delays due to the ongoing RAM shortage, which eventually led Apple to discontinue some options and raise the prices of the current generation. Now, ahead of rumors of the announcement of the iPhone 18 Pro event, Apple unveiled the all-new Mac mini with M6 and M5 Pro chips.

Besides the introduction of an all-new M-series family, the company also surprised users with another price increase: the once affordable Mac mini now starts at $899, up from $599 when the M4 version was unveiled in late 2024. Still, even at this higher price point, the Mac mini continues to be one of the most interesting desktops for customers. According to Apple, the base model can deliver up to 4 times faster AI performance, twice as fast storage and graphics, and 40% faster CPU performance when compared to the previous generation.

It also received other upgrades, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and 2.5Gb Ethernet, with a 10Gb option available to customers. To ensure people can actually get this Mac, Apple announced that pre-order availability starts today, but it won't be available in stores until September 22, giving the company almost a month to get this device ready — kind of indicating that by that time, macOS 27 Golden Gate will already be available.