Are EVs Really More Likely To Make You Carsick?

Electric vehicles are becoming a bigger part of everyday transportation in the U.S. At the end of 2025, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation reports that there were 7.3 million EVs operating in the country. But while EVs stand out for their reliability, they're also known for something a little less glamorous: carsickness. With that, many have wondered if they simply aren't used to the EV's motions the way they're used to gas-powered cars. According to an article from The Guardian, a more tangible cause of carsickness in EVs is the absence of engine vibrations and sounds.

Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs are designed with an electromagnetic system that produces less noise. A study published in Science Direct shows that some people may encounter what the CDC refers to as "sensory conflict" whenever they are in a battery-powered vehicle, because our brains require the proper quantity of environmental or sensory cues to determine how we can move and balance ourselves. So, if you're used to gas-powered cars, your brain may not be able to recognize quieter cues and therefore trigger carsickness.