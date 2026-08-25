Apple Reveals The Next-Gen M6 And M5 Ultra Chips - Here's What You Need To Know

Ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro event announcement, Apple surprised customers by introducing not only its most powerful Mac processor yet, the M5 Ultra, but also the next generation of the M6 chip, with a base-model version for the Mac mini. Both of these processors are unique in their own way, with the M6 variant powering the Mac mini, and the M5 Ultra being available exclusively on the Mac Studio. Still, they have a big focus on AI and improved performance, making them not only better them their immediate predecessors, but a huge leap when compared to the M1 family.

While Apple continues its strategy of cross-generation between its chips — with the previous Mac Studio the company offered an M4 Max and M3 Ultra variants— rumors point to a short M6 family. Besides a few other Mac refreshes, Apple might completely skip the Pro, Max, and Ultra variants, as it's already working on the M7 models, with an ever-increasing focus on handling AI workloads.

According to Bloomberg, this will make Apple introduce the long-rumored MacBook Pro with OLED with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, instead of M6 Pro and M6 Max variants. Still, even if the rumors are true and Apple quickly moves on from the M6 generation, there's a lot to look forward to, as this processor marks the first Apple chip with 2 nanometers, making it more powerful and also efficient.