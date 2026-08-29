4 Useful Accessories Every Amateur Podcaster Should Have

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Over half the U.S. population listens to podcasts every single month, with over 4.5 million podcasts live around the world. While growing an audience and keeping them engaged are certainly the biggest challenges for most podcasters, 44% of them say the costs of running a podcast and production challenges are their biggest hurdles, according to the Independent Podcast Report. Creating original, interesting content should take most of your time, as the technical side is something you can iron out and streamline from the very beginning. Doing so will give you a head start and immediately separate you from other amateur podcasters.

There are several accessories you can get for your podcasting setup that will immediately make you look more professional and improve the quality of both the video and audio you put out. Oh, and you don't need to splurge on complex products that you don't know how to use fully. To help you out, we've identified not only the most important accessories you should get, but also specific products under those categories that you can consider getting for the ultimate podcasting starter pack.

These include a microphone, a pair of budget-friendly headphones, a pop filter, and LED lights. The first three will help you capture clear audio, while LED lights can help you make the most of your smartphone or camera, giving you an affordable way to improve your video quality without spending on a professional-grade camera. Better yet, all of the products showcased in this guide are available on Amazon for easy and fast shipping.