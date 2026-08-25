ASUS Just Made A ROG Gaming Suitcase With Room For Your 16-Inch Laptop

If you've ever dealt with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) while traveling by plane in the U.S., it's likely you've had to go through separate screening for some of your electronics. It can most certainly be a hassle, but ASUS says its new ROG Archer Suitcase 20 can provide a solution for gamers or anyone looking to transport a laptop more conveniently for travel. Though, it may not be as unique as ASUS lets on.

Announced through a press release, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) division of ASUS unveiled a 20-inch carry-on suitcase that offers a front compartment built specifically for a 16-inch laptop other gaming accessories. Along with the laptop-friendly front compartment, the Archer Suitcase 20 also features a polycarbonate hard-shell design, and TSA-compliant locks. The suitcase also includes Hinomoto Miraclent 360-degree Silent Wheels, which are popular among some travel enthusiasts.

The company, which is based in Taiwan and is owned by a mix of public-market investors, made the announcement during the Gamescom conference in Germany. ASUS didn't say how much it will charge for the suitcase itself, nor its launch timing, but the company did go to lengths to tout how the suitcase can also be useful for professionals and creatives, alongside gamers. Laptop compartments can be particularly helpful because of TSA rules about electronics, including the possibility an agent might ask to power on your device to prove it is what it claims.

ASUS of course is not the only company offering suitcase gear with laptop compartments. But, as with many things in gaming, the product does allow a gamer to show off their enthusiasm.