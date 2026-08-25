ASUS Just Made A ROG Gaming Suitcase With Room For Your 16-Inch Laptop
If you've ever dealt with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) while traveling by plane in the U.S., it's likely you've had to go through separate screening for some of your electronics. It can most certainly be a hassle, but ASUS says its new ROG Archer Suitcase 20 can provide a solution for gamers or anyone looking to transport a laptop more conveniently for travel. Though, it may not be as unique as ASUS lets on.
Announced through a press release, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) division of ASUS unveiled a 20-inch carry-on suitcase that offers a front compartment built specifically for a 16-inch laptop other gaming accessories. Along with the laptop-friendly front compartment, the Archer Suitcase 20 also features a polycarbonate hard-shell design, and TSA-compliant locks. The suitcase also includes Hinomoto Miraclent 360-degree Silent Wheels, which are popular among some travel enthusiasts.
The company, which is based in Taiwan and is owned by a mix of public-market investors, made the announcement during the Gamescom conference in Germany. ASUS didn't say how much it will charge for the suitcase itself, nor its launch timing, but the company did go to lengths to tout how the suitcase can also be useful for professionals and creatives, alongside gamers. Laptop compartments can be particularly helpful because of TSA rules about electronics, including the possibility an agent might ask to power on your device to prove it is what it claims.
ASUS of course is not the only company offering suitcase gear with laptop compartments. But, as with many things in gaming, the product does allow a gamer to show off their enthusiasm.
ASUS ROG makes gamers travel compliant with the Archer Suitcase 20
Built with a size that's meant for the overhead compartment of an airplane, the Archer Suitcase 20 is the first of this type from ASUS in its Archer series, which includes a number of bags intended to focus on the needs of gamers and creators. Though ASUS makes sure to clarify users should still check an airline's policy, the big selling point for this suitcase is that it includes a quick-access front compartment intended for a 16-inch laptop alongside full-sized headsets, assorted cables, and "other essential gaming gear."
While ASUS touts that its laptop compartment is unique, finding other suitcases offering similar features isn't too much of a challenge. For example, laptop-maker Acer offers one under its gaming brand called the Predator Street-Style Carry-On for $350. Like ASUS, Acer's suitcase has a similar laptop compartment along with a 20-inch design. Outside gaming and tech brands, there's also the Getaway 20-inch Carry-on: Front-Opening bag from Bagsmart that also has a similar compartment for $180. BGR hasn't reviewed these bags, nor specifically recommends them.
Those with an interest should be sure to keep an eye on the price, as this may be a major determining factor when shopping for a new suitcase. Just don't forget which electronics you're not allowed to pack in your carry-on.