5 Apps That Add Live FM Radio To Your Android Auto

While a built-in FM radio tuner is pretty much a modern car staple, it leaves your radio access dependent on the signal, you are limited to channels in range, and the audio quality can suffer in tunnels and remote areas. If you're running Android Auto, it can also be cumbersome to switch back and forth between the factory-installed infotainment system and the one projected from your phone, especially as physical radio controls are disappearing. This is where radio apps, like iHeart and VRadio, come into play, as they significantly increase your options for listening to live FM radio.

You can also control these apps from the Android Auto interface, making it easier to switch between stations. Besides regular FM channels, you'll typically find internet-only stations on these apps as well. While there is no dearth of options on Google Play, including the free app for making an adventure out of local radio, they do not all support Android Auto. Moreover, the user experience can vary between apps.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of trying out all the popular options to find one for your essential Android Auto app arsenal, here are some of the best-rated choices that are confirmed to work well in cars, though it's important to note that you may not get all your local FM stations on these apps. We picked these FM radio apps after considering user reviews shared on Reddit and the Google Play store as well as our own experience with them.