New Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles Reaffirm The Costly Price Hike
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It's not just Apple, Samsung, and other tech manufacturers passing memory-crisis prices on to customers. Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 bundles show the Big N is also making its console more expensive. While the company already announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 would cost more starting in September, from $449 to $499, it also unveiled two new bundles: one with Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership, and another one with the new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game and the same individual subscription as well. These new bundles will be available for $550, and Nintendo says customers can save $38 compared with buying each item separately.
However, if a customer buys a Nintendo Switch 2 today, they're still paying $449 for the console, $80 for Mario Kart World, and $8 for the three-month individual membership. In other words, a customer would save $12 before taxes if they don't wait for the bundle to become available. Of course, if you secured the previous Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World when it became available in 2025, you probably remember that it used to cost $50 less. Even without the three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, it was still a better deal than what Nintendo is offering now. Of course, at the time, the company was more concerned about the U.S. tariffs rather than a memory crisis.
Nintendo isn't alone in the memory crisis price hike problem
Even before the price hike, the Nintendo Switch 2 was already Nintendo's most expensive console launch, with its games following the same trajectory. While most Nintendo Switch games were in the $60 range, with occasional $70 titles, the Switch 2 launched with $80 games and expensive DLC. In other words, it already felt like the company was passing rising component costs onto consumers well before the console itself got more expensive.
Sony has also been more aggressive. The PlayStation 5 got its first price hike in August 2025, going from $499.99 to $549.99, then a second increase this year pushing the standard console to $649.99, and the Digital Edition to $599.99. While Sony says that "continued pressures in the global economic landscape," such as RAM and memory chip shortages, continue to be a key factor, it has also been followed by Microsoft, which also increased the Xbox Series X prices to $749.99 in August 2026, up from its $499.99 launch price.
This pattern across the industry shows that every platform holder raised prices in the same direction, as they all face memory shortages and general economic pressure. That said, it doesn't look like a Nintendo Switch 2 or any other console will be cheaper anytime soon, so customers should watch for rare deals during Black Friday or other sale periods.