New Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles Reaffirm The Costly Price Hike

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It's not just Apple, Samsung, and other tech manufacturers passing memory-crisis prices on to customers. Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 bundles show the Big N is also making its console more expensive. While the company already announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 would cost more starting in September, from $449 to $499, it also unveiled two new bundles: one with Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership, and another one with the new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game and the same individual subscription as well. These new bundles will be available for $550, and Nintendo says customers can save $38 compared with buying each item separately.

However, if a customer buys a Nintendo Switch 2 today, they're still paying $449 for the console, $80 for Mario Kart World, and $8 for the three-month individual membership. In other words, a customer would save $12 before taxes if they don't wait for the bundle to become available. Of course, if you secured the previous Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World when it became available in 2025, you probably remember that it used to cost $50 less. Even without the three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, it was still a better deal than what Nintendo is offering now. Of course, at the time, the company was more concerned about the U.S. tariffs rather than a memory crisis.