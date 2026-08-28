Dexter's Michael C. Hall Starred In This Forgotten Netflix-Exclusive Sci-Fi Movie

Since the original "Dexter" on Showtime ended back in 2013, Michael C. Hall developed a peculiar ability to pick roles in multiple movies and TV shows that flew under the radar. While Hall has starred in a handful of popular movies like John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's 2018 beloved action-comedy "Game Night" or Scott Z. Burns' 2019 political thriller, "The Report," these have been outnumbered by movies that often went nowhere, such as "Christine," "Lazarus," and "John and the Hole." Another example that has been completely dismissed in recent years is Netflix's 2019 sci-fi thriller, "In the Shadow of the Moon."

The plot follows police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), his partner Maddox (Bokeem Woodbine), and his detective brother-in-law Holt (Hall), as they begin investigating a mysterious case in Philly in 1988, which involves victims dying a cryptic and gory death of some kind of bizarre brain haemorrhage. The clues lead the detective trio to an unknown woman who seems to know unknowable things about the future. But before Lockhart and his guys could find out who she is, the stranger completely disappears — only to resurface nine years later without having aged a second. It takes another nine years until Lockhart puts the pieces together to realize she's been travelling through time to prevent a specific event. Naturally, everyone around him, including Maddox and Holt, now thinks he's just an alcoholic slowly losing his grip on reality. Thus, he'll need to prove them wrong and solve this case before it kills him.