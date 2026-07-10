Glenn Close And Willem Dafoe Starred In A Forgotten Blade Runner-Inspired Sci-Fi Movie

The plot kicks off in 2073. Overpopulation has become such a global issue that the European Federation's Child Allocation Bureau implemented a strict one-child policy per family. So when Terrence Settman (Dafoe) watches his seven identical twin grandchildren his daughter just gave birth to before passing, he knows he's got quite the conundrum. Still, he tells the doctor he'll manage and names the babies after each day of the week, raising them by forcing the sisters to have one single identity called Karen Settman. They all get to be Karen and integrate into society one day of every week depending on their names.

After jumping 30 years in time, you'll see that Terrence's plan has worked quite well. They're grown women now (played by Rapace times seven) with distinct personalities, living in the same flat their dad carefully designed them to survive. But when Monday doesn't make it back home one night, the rest of the siblings break their rules to try to find her, and the structure they built crumbles suddenly, upending their lives. They then realize the bureau found out about their secret, and they're hunted down one by one until only one Karen remains.

It's ironic that Wirkola cited the original "Blade Runner" and the ultra-bleak "Children of Men" in a THR interview as major inspirations regarding the world-building and realism because his film doesn't do either of those too well. You never know where the story takes place, let alone the deeper intricacies of how most things work in this dystopian future under the "regime" of CAB's leader, Nicolette Cayman (Close). He instead focuses on putting the siblings in intense encounters with the law to see how they can get out of those often violent situations.