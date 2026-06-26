Harrison Ford's Classic Sci-Fi Movie Is A Critical Favorite, But He Absolutely Hates It

Harrison Ford disliking some of his biggest movies is nothing new under the sun. If he could press a button for never having to speak about "Star Wars" again in his remaining life, he'd do it in a heartbeat. He doesn't want to answer stupid questions posed by fans or talk show hosts like, "Who'd win a fight between Indiana Jones and Han Solo?" (although he has). The 83-year-old actor deserves much more for his illustrious career than merely being the star of a few blockbuster franchises.

So what he said about Ridley Scott's classic, "Blade Runner" – for which he wasn't even the first choice – back in 1999 in an SF Gate interview won't really surprise anyone at this point. He's never been pretentious about anything he's done, whether that thing was a success, a beloved favorite, or a stone-cold bomb. Scott's 1982 cyberpunk neo-noir wasn't an instant hit (or a hit at all, really) when it was released in cinemas, garnering $41 million worldwide at the box office against its $28 million budget, and it took a few years until it gained appreciation and became an influential staple of the genre.

Not to his star, though. Ford made his stand on the movie loud and clear. He said, "I didn't like the movie one way or the other. I played a detective who did not have any detecting to do. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult. There was stuff that was going on that was really nuts."