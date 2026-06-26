Harrison Ford's Classic Sci-Fi Movie Is A Critical Favorite, But He Absolutely Hates It
Harrison Ford disliking some of his biggest movies is nothing new under the sun. If he could press a button for never having to speak about "Star Wars" again in his remaining life, he'd do it in a heartbeat. He doesn't want to answer stupid questions posed by fans or talk show hosts like, "Who'd win a fight between Indiana Jones and Han Solo?" (although he has). The 83-year-old actor deserves much more for his illustrious career than merely being the star of a few blockbuster franchises.
So what he said about Ridley Scott's classic, "Blade Runner" – for which he wasn't even the first choice – back in 1999 in an SF Gate interview won't really surprise anyone at this point. He's never been pretentious about anything he's done, whether that thing was a success, a beloved favorite, or a stone-cold bomb. Scott's 1982 cyberpunk neo-noir wasn't an instant hit (or a hit at all, really) when it was released in cinemas, garnering $41 million worldwide at the box office against its $28 million budget, and it took a few years until it gained appreciation and became an influential staple of the genre.
Not to his star, though. Ford made his stand on the movie loud and clear. He said, "I didn't like the movie one way or the other. I played a detective who did not have any detecting to do. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult. There was stuff that was going on that was really nuts."
The voice-over in the U.S. theatrical cut of Blade Runner was added later
Ford's harsh words came when asked about Deckard's toneless narration, a detail added in post-production due to studio pressure. Apparently, it was necessary because test screenings showed that audiences were confused about "Blade Runner's" cerebral plot. Ford wasn't happy about it, and he wasn't shy about his disappointment either. He was bound by contract to do the work, but it didn't state the method he must use. "I contested it mightily at the time. It was not an organic part of the film," Ford said. "When we came to the end of the film, Ridley had been relieved of the reins by the completion-bond company, and I was now working for the completion-bond company. I was compelled by contract to do this voice-over, which I did in five or six different forms, all of them found wanting."
Ultimately, Ford made a choice of how to go about it, even if he was dissatisfied with the material. On his final day of the recording, he told the guy sitting at the typewriter, "OK, let's not even talk about it. I'm just going to pick this up and read each one eight times. I'm not going to argue with you about any of the language. I will record each one of these speeches eight times. You take your choice."
Later, he added, "I had never read this material before. I was very, very unhappy with their choices and with the quality of the material." Frankly, beyond its impressive visuals at the time, I've never really understood the fuss about "Blade Runner" regarding its story. It's kind of reassuring to learn that its star was also mixed on it. Not that mixed to say no to its sequel 35 years later, though.