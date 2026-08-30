This European Town Found A Clever New Use For Old Wind Turbine Blades

Wind turbines are becoming an increasingly common sight in the U.S. and beyond as governments implement alternatives to fossil fuels, even though the wind units take a long time to pay off. There are hundreds of thousands of wind turbines in operation around the world, and with most turbines using three blades, that means well over a million blades turning steadily in the wind to generate electricity. While the turbines themselves are typically designed for a service life of around 20-25 years, the blades are experiencing near-constant stress and weathering and so may need to be repaired or replaced during the turbine's lifetime. Consequently, as the number of wind turbines continues to grow, so too will the number of blades reaching the end of their useful lives, along with the challenge of what to do with them. Most decommissioned blades end up in landfills, though the issue is also inspiring new ideas for giving them a second life.

In Denmark, a nation that has embraced wind power for decades and is even home to one of the world's leading makers of wind turbines, the government wanted to see if there were any creative ways to reuse old blades. After being asked by the government there to see how it could repurpose a used blade, wind turbine manufacturer and renewable energy company Siemens Gamesa was brought in to help create a rather striking bicycle shelter in the Danish port city of Aalborg. The concept came from Brian Rasmussen, a local engineer and environmental coordinator. Rather than breaking the blade down, much of its curved shell was left intact and turned into the roof of the shelter. Rasmussen says that turbine blades are well-suited for projects like this one because of their structural strength and aesthetic beauty.