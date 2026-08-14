5 States With The Most Wind Turbines (And How Much Energy They Make)

Love them or loathe them, wind turbines look set to stay. The turbines have actually been a feature of the American landscape since 1941 after the first large-scale one to deliver electricity to the grid began operating in Castleton, Vermont. While the project was short-lived (a blade failure led to its shutdown in 1945), the Vermont turbine is widely regarded as a landmark in the development of modern wind energy worldwide. While numerous wind turbines dot the landscape today, it wasn't until the 1973 oil crisis that the industry really started to expand. While California emerged as a leader in the field in the 1980s, Texas has gone on to become the state with the greatest number of operational wind turbines, and by some margin.

In the U.S. in 2025, about 10.5% of total net electricity generation came from wind. The number looks set to grow, too, as analysts predict steady growth in both onshore and offshore wind, contributing to the long‑term decline in coal use while also gradually reducing the country's reliance on natural gas. Future designs like flying wind turbines could also play a part, though that may not be happening for a while yet. Let's take a closer look at wind energy across the U.S., including which states have the most turbines, how much power they produce, and how many homes that energy could power if it were dedicated solely to residential use.