Jude Law Starred In An Underrated David Cronenberg Sci-Fi Movie That Deserved Better

There were two mainstream sci-fi movies about virtual reality that released in 1999, and it's likely that 99% of the world could only name one. The Wachowski Sisters' "The Matrix" became a worldwide phenomenon, spreading like wildfire and blowing up the box office; meanwhile, body-horror maestro David Cronenberg's "eXistenZ" flopped and became a footnote. Both films immersed themselves in exploring how virtual realities mess with people's minds, but they couldn't have been more different from each other. "The Matrix" was high-paced, cool, full of swagger and sexiness, while "eXistenZ" was slow, uncomfortable, and viscerally gross.

It was as much of a Cronenberg joint as "The Fly," "Videodrome," or "Crash" before it, which didn't help its chances to succeed at the box office despite featuring a young Jude Law bursting with sex appeal, a passionate and cryptic Jennifer Jason Leigh, and the amusingly weird Willem Dafoe in a brief yet pivotal supporting role. "eXistenZ" just wasn't the type of film to casually talk about at dinner parties and light-hearted get togethers (quite the opposite).

It follows renowned game developer Allegra Geller (Leigh), who's about to present her latest creation to an eagerly awaiting focus group. In this alternate future, video games are played through bio-pods that look like a cross between someone's kidney and an oversized Xbox controller, connected through bio-ports that are surgically inserted sockets in people's spines. However, the event quickly goes awry when an audience member attempts to assassinate Geller with a gun made of flesh and bone. Only wounded in the shoulder, she's escorted to safety by security guard Ted Pikul (Law), who has no idea what wild adventure this woman has in store for him.