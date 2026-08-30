This Denver Startup Is Making Mini Wind Turbines That Fit In A Camping Backpack

Stargazing in the desert, bioluminescent kayaking trips, emergency search-and-rescues in the deep woods: There are times you want to go where there's no electricity and not enough sun for a solar panel. A startup in Denver may have just the thing for you –- a mini wind turbine you can fold into your backpack. The VENTYRA R1 could be a potent little energy source, which is why it's quickly finding backers on Kickstarter.

The whole kit weighs just over 2 pounds, about the same as a full 32-ounce canteen. It comes in a toolkit-sized container that holds a four-bladed turbine, tripod stand, power hub, power cable, and four ground stakes. However, it does not come with several metal cables that one of the homepage's videos briefly shows as part of installation. These may be critical for a shoulder-height wind-harnessing device to stay upright. So you'll have to do a test run before you take it on the road.

Once stable, the power is considerable for off-the-grid needs. Engineers say the turbine will start spinning in winds of just 6.7 miles per hour, and it can generate 50W (up to 75W during gusts). The R1 has 12V DC support, which makes it compatible with portable refrigerators, lights, power stations, and battery banks.