This Denver Startup Is Making Mini Wind Turbines That Fit In A Camping Backpack
Stargazing in the desert, bioluminescent kayaking trips, emergency search-and-rescues in the deep woods: There are times you want to go where there's no electricity and not enough sun for a solar panel. A startup in Denver may have just the thing for you –- a mini wind turbine you can fold into your backpack. The VENTYRA R1 could be a potent little energy source, which is why it's quickly finding backers on Kickstarter.
The whole kit weighs just over 2 pounds, about the same as a full 32-ounce canteen. It comes in a toolkit-sized container that holds a four-bladed turbine, tripod stand, power hub, power cable, and four ground stakes. However, it does not come with several metal cables that one of the homepage's videos briefly shows as part of installation. These may be critical for a shoulder-height wind-harnessing device to stay upright. So you'll have to do a test run before you take it on the road.
Once stable, the power is considerable for off-the-grid needs. Engineers say the turbine will start spinning in winds of just 6.7 miles per hour, and it can generate 50W (up to 75W during gusts). The R1 has 12V DC support, which makes it compatible with portable refrigerators, lights, power stations, and battery banks.
Where a mini wind turbine makes sense
There's a reason wind turbines aren't a popular way to power homes. They're enormous. They have to be to keep up with the 10,000-plus kWh of electricity a typical home uses each year. That output would require two dozen R1 turbines generating their full 50W of electricity around the clock. But the R1 can still be a benefit. A turbine can charge phones and other smaller gadgets. And when the power goes out, a backup system with a turbine running can keep essentials like phones, lights, and a small fridge running for a few days. One thing to consider, though, is how much energy a mini wind turbine like the R1 will generate in your backyard. Your home, trees, and other ground clutter can create turbulence that cuts up to 25% of your energy output.
The R1's best use may be for going off the grid. For mobile use, a tiny wind turbine can be a perfect power source. You're not running electrical for an entire household. Your needs often fit into a backpack or the trunk of your car and this wind turbine delivers enough juice. If you're stargazing, the R1's 50W can generate enough power to keep your eVscope eQuinox smart telescope peering into deep space through the night while still charging two iPhones. During a bioluminescent kayaking trip, you can keep your electric cooler plugged in while still charging extra phones, headlamps, or backup GoPro batteries. At a search-and-rescue in the deep woods, you could power a satellite internet terminal and a satellite communicator while charging backup batteries for your team's headlamps.