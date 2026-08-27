Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor Review: First Class, If You Can Justify It

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This isn't true for every display or use case, but typically speaking, monitors designed for gaming often fall into two distinct categories. There's the competitive-focused gamers who want 1080p/1440p panels at most, the highest refresh rate possible, along with the highest response time. The biggest compromise in that hardware typically comes from visual clarity and similar bells and whistles. On the other hand, there are the folks focused on making their PC games look as beautiful as possible. That means 4K+ resolution, color accuracy, and a distinct focus on sharpness. Compromises like refresh rate or screen size often occur, though not always.

Most of the time, price is the primary differentiating factor between these two buyers. In fact, a lot of higher-tier, higher-resolution panels still sport higher refresh rates for smoother motion as alongside greater visual fidelity. Same deal with a monitor as high as 5K resolution, which brings us to this 5K2K display by Alienware. This 39-inch 5K OLED monitor (Alienware AW3926QW, "AW39" for short) packs a very impressive set of specs into its massive, yet thin frame.

The aforementioned massive, 1500R curved panel with DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, 165Hz refresh rate (or 330Hz at lower resolutions, more on that later), 0.03ms response time, 1300 nits brightness, and more features; these all evidently come in at "$700 less" than the Alienware's approximate competition. However, don't mistake this as an affordable option: This monitor still begs a $1,099 MSRP premium, which is no small amount for any PC display.