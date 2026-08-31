5 Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Corsair
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Anyone who has built a custom desktop PC in recent years definitely knows Corsair's iconic ship sails logo. For years, Corsair built its empire on the unsexy, high-stakes components that keep gaming rigs humming, like RAM sticks and power supplies designed to survive marathon gaming sessions. Heck, Corsair might've even built the world's most insane standing desk. If you've ever assembled a battlestation in the past couple of decades, you've likely seen some of the brand's fantastic components at stores like Micro Center and Best Buy.
Fast forward to today, and the gaming landscape looks radically different. Players are no longer satisfied with just having a fast graphics card. New setups demand studio-grade streaming gear, competitive gamepads with rear paddles, ultra-custom mechanical keyboards, and immersive racing cockpits. Corsair understood this, but instead of building all of these complex products itself from scratch, the PC titan went on a massive (but calculated) shopping spree to acquire other companies that were already doing those things.
Over the past decade, some of the most influential, trend-setting names in gaming and creator tech were quietly brought under a single corporate roof. Some of these sub-brands maintain such fiercely independent identities that everyday consumers have no clue they are technically buying from the exact same company that made their computer's colorful cooling fans. From elite content-creation gear to luxury simulation rigs, here are five prominent brands you probably didn't realize are owned by Corsair.
Elgato
If you've watched any live broadcast on Twitch or YouTube over the past several years, you've likely seen Elgato gear in action. The company is hardware royalty when it comes to the live streaming economy. It single-handedly made external capture cards accessible to everyday gamers and, beyond that, the release of the customizable Stream Deck fundamentally changed how content creators produce live videos. With it, streamers could switch cameras, mute their audio, and even fire off special effects with one button on a small glowing desktop console. Those reasons and more are why everybody serious about live streaming should get this accessory.
Recognizing that content creators were increasingly moving toward streaming and higher quality video production, Corsair struck a major deal to acquire Elgato back in 2018. And given how video-centric content is now, that deal was undeniably one of the smartest acquisitions in modern tech. In one fell swoop, Corsair transitioned from putting parts inside PC towers to conquering the prime real estate atop creator desks everywhere.
Elgato still operates with its own iconic branding intact and continues to churn out its Stream Deck alongside high-end microphones, 4K webcams, and ultra-bright key lights. It now serves as the dedicated content-creation arm of the broader business, and Corsair now has a well-fleshed-out ecosystem that gives aspiring streamers and seasoned YouTubers alike everything they need to run a pro-level broadcast without hiring any crew or really even busting their wallets.
Drop
The custom mechanical keyboard community is famously picky. Standard, off-the-shelf gaming keyboards often get dismissed by true keyboard enthusiasts in favor of mechanical keyboards, who crave specialty switches, heavy aluminum frames, acoustic foams, and an exciting aesthetic. Drop (originally launched as Massdrop) built an almost religious following by catering directly to this discerning crowd. It became the ultimate online bazaar for custom keyboards and keycap sets, as well as limited-run community group buys that you simply couldn't pick up anywhere else.
In 2023, Drop and its assets were officially purchased by Corsair, giving the company instant access to the fascinating world of mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. So instead of spending millions trying to convince hardcore purists that mainstream gaming keyboards are good enough, or even to build their own gear, Corsair decided to just buy the town square where keyboard enthusiasts were hanging out. Now Corsair's keyboard offerings span from retail, out-of-the-box gaming models out to more bespoke small-batch options.
Though Drop has shifted away from the community-run group buys, it's still putting out exciting pop-culture collaborations. Now, it's producing officially-licensed keycaps, themed desk mats and pre-built mechanical keyboards inspired by beloved franchises like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Cyberpunk 2077."
SCUF Gaming
For decades, PC gaming and console gaming existed in totally separate universes. If a brand made great computer mice, it almost never bothered making a gamepad for PlayStation or Xbox. SCUF Gaming stepped in and decided everyone should get the controller they want, regardless of what they game on. Long before the major console makers started releasing their own expensive pro controllers, SCUF pioneered back paddles, customizable trigger stops, and swappable thumbsticks to give FPS fans a huge mechanical advantage.
In late 2019, a blockbuster deal brought SCUF Gaming into Corsair's portfolio. This strategic purchase allowed the traditional PC gaming titan to finally gain a foothold with the living room sofa crowd. The acquisition gave all that to Corsair without it having to invent a pro-level gamepad of its own. It essentially inherited one of the most prestigious names in competitive esports controllers, all complete with a big patent portfolio and heavyweight tournament sponsorships.
SCUF Gaming continues to hold a huge market share of the premium controller scene, with its high-performance gamepads for PC as well as consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Each controller is practically a piece of custom art thanks to all the ways players can combine colors, grip textures, button mappings, and more. These pro-level controllers not only bring some fun and whimsy to gamers everywhere but also make it a little easier for them to win their matches.
Fanatec
Sim racing has evolved from a nerdy computer hobby into a surprisingly serious, high-octane motorsport obsession. Hardcore racers spend thousands of dollars outfitting hyper-realistic cockpits that mimic actual GT3 cars. When it comes to the heavyweight simulation hardware, German manufacturer Fanatec has long been the brand to beat. Its direct-drive wheel bases, load-cell brake pedals, and authentic replica steering wheels deliver precise force feedback that makes the simulation feel extremely real for consumer-level players.
In late 2024, Corsair's acquisition of the Fanatec product lineup was officially finalized. The move was huge for the consumer sim gaming sector. Since developing direct-drive motor technology and precision racing pedals takes years of specialized engineering, Corsair swooping in to rescue Fanatec benefited both parties. And by adding high-end simulation gaming to its lineup, Corsair expanded its offerings outward from mere desk accessories and PC parts to include high-end virtual racing setups. No matter how you spin it, that's bold.
Origin PC
There is something undeniably satisfying about hand-picking each individual computer part, installing the motherboard, setting up a liquid cooling system, and overall assembling your own custom gaming rig from scratch. But let's be honest: not everyone has the time, patience, budget, or desire to spend an entire weekend setting one up. For gamers and digital creators who want an ultra-premium, no-compromise gaming computer delivered straight to their doorstep, Origin PC has long been one of the most respected boutique builders in the industry.
Founded by former Alienware executives, Origin PC made a name for itself by crafting bespoke, hand-built desktops and laptops for those who didn't want to do it themselves. The company was acquired by Corsair in 2019, pulling off an exceptionally clever hardware loop. While Corsair's individual PC components are still sold by the millions to DIY tinkerers, owning Origin PC opened up a direct highway to high-rolling consumers who prefer luxury, pre-built gaming juggernauts with full factory warranties.
This acquisition created an immediate hardware showcase for Corsair's entire corporate catalog. Whenever things like cutting-edge liquid cooling loops or specialized lighting systems hit the market, they get plumbed directly into the Origin PC's flagship towers. It perfectly connects the dots between raw PC hardware and turnkey performance, proving that whether a customer builds their own rig or orders a boutique monster, the core tech inside them ultimately comes from the same company.