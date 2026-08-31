5 Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Corsair

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Anyone who has built a custom desktop PC in recent years definitely knows Corsair's iconic ship sails logo. For years, Corsair built its empire on the unsexy, high-stakes components that keep gaming rigs humming, like RAM sticks and power supplies designed to survive marathon gaming sessions. Heck, Corsair might've even built the world's most insane standing desk. If you've ever assembled a battlestation in the past couple of decades, you've likely seen some of the brand's fantastic components at stores like Micro Center and Best Buy.

Fast forward to today, and the gaming landscape looks radically different. Players are no longer satisfied with just having a fast graphics card. New setups demand studio-grade streaming gear, competitive gamepads with rear paddles, ultra-custom mechanical keyboards, and immersive racing cockpits. Corsair understood this, but instead of building all of these complex products itself from scratch, the PC titan went on a massive (but calculated) shopping spree to acquire other companies that were already doing those things.

Over the past decade, some of the most influential, trend-setting names in gaming and creator tech were quietly brought under a single corporate roof. Some of these sub-brands maintain such fiercely independent identities that everyday consumers have no clue they are technically buying from the exact same company that made their computer's colorful cooling fans. From elite content-creation gear to luxury simulation rigs, here are five prominent brands you probably didn't realize are owned by Corsair.