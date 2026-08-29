Gary Sinise And Vincent D'Onofrio Starred In This Critically Savaged Philip K. Dick Sci-Fi Adaptation

Not every Philip K. Dick movie adaptation is created equal. Some flop hard even if they star Nicolas Cage; some showcase an all-star cast and satisfy critics yet go underappreciated, and some become timeless masterpieces we still talk about today. And then there are those that fall through the cracks entirely. "Kiss the Girls" director Gary Fleder's 2001 dystopia, "Impostor," belongs in that category. Despite featuring an imposing cast (especially for its time), including Gary Sinise, Vincent D'Onofrio, Madeleine Stowe, Mekhi Phifer, and Tony Shalhoub, this initially intriguing adaptation was pretty much dead on arrival.

Based on Dick's 1953 short story of the same name, "Impostor" takes you to the future of 2039, a dystopian and bleak landscape where Earth had been under attack by an alien species called the Centaurians (although there's no person who ever saw them). To defend human civilization, a totalitarian government is formed, and force field domes are implemented to protect larger cities and essentially to ensure the survival of our species.

Jump to 30 years later, you meet Spencer Olham (Sinise), a husband and arms designer for the government, whose life gets upended by an accusation from the Earth Security Administration (ESA), claiming he's a replicant sent by the Centaurians. The trouble is, there's almost no way to prove or disprove that. According to the ESA, replicants are immaculate biological copies of humans with implanted memories, even unaware of their real identity and programming. Thus, Olham is left with no other choice than to escape before they can lock him up, attempting to seek the help of his wife, Maya (Stowe), the only person capable of proving that he is, in fact, 100% human.