Matt Damon Led An All-Star Cast In This Sci-Fi Movie That Audiences Underappreciated

When you think of all the movies and TV shows that adapted many of the legendary sci-fi author Philip K. Dick's novels and short stories, cute romances and heartfelt love affairs are hardly what pop into your mind. Those adaptations usually explored and expanded Dick's fascinating and uncanny ideas about alternative futures and their fascinating inventions, leaving little room for passion and love. Yet the Matt Damon-led 2011 sci-fi, "The Adjustment Bureau," directed and written by George Nolfi, was one of the rare occasions that revealed Dick may have been kind of a hopeless romantic besides being a brilliant futurist thinker.

Loosely based on the author's 1954 short story, "Adjustment Team," Nolfi's directorial debut feature — taking creative liberties in modernizing the material — clearly leaned into romance over futuristic mystery while blending the two.

His film follows David Norris (Damon), an ambitious and charming young man running for Senate, who bumps into a vivacious and disarming damsel on election night in the men's bathroom while practicing his defeat speech. The meet-cute ends with a kiss before a group of fedora-wearing men intervene. It turns out, the two were never supposed to meet, let alone fall in love at first sight. That's what these strange men who claim to be members of the Adjustment Bureau say when they capture David. Apparently, they're a sort of "fate agency" controlling the kismet of common people. They can teleport through doors, track subjects, and guide them to certain decisions, while also being capable of resetting people's memories — which is what they threaten David with if he continues to look for Elise (Emily Blunt). But David continues looking for her and after three years, destiny and love find a way.