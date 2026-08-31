Which Nvidia GPU Is Equivalent To The Steam Machine?
Valve's Steam Machine is a bizarre little device. We've covered the five things you need to know going in when buying one of the "Half-Life" company's Linux gaming devices, but which Nvidia graphics card is the equivalent? Well, if you haven't been keeping tabs on the benchmarks floating around, things might surprise you: it's not even close to Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series fare.
In tests from Gamers Nexus, the Steam Machine's custom GPU is either neck-and-neck or slightly outclassed by the RTX 3060, a two-generation-old card intended for mid-tier systems when it launched in 2021. The card is beloved, still being the most installed on Steam, thanks to its performance for the price. It's still a viable card, to the point that, due to the ongoing shortages caused by AI data centers, Nvidia is relaunching the RTX 3060 to fill gaps in the budget end of the market.
The same is true for "Starfield," which again comes from Gamers Nexus. Surprisingly, there are paltry comparisons of the Steam Machine against Nvidia cards, with other sources only comparing to AMD or not at all. Gamers Nexus also found the two GPUs comparable, if off by a few frames, in "Resident Evil 4" and "The Outer Worlds 2." The recent remaster of "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" performs the same at 1080p with Ultra settings applied and no upscaling, at around 25 frames per second on both systems.
The RTX 3060 can still hold its own
These comparisons might not sound great, especially with the price of the Steam Machine, but Valve has a way to raise frame rates on the middling GPU. At the end of July 2026, Valve updated its Windows-to-Linux translation layer, Proton, to support FSR 4.1, and in turn, the Steam Machine as well. FSR 4 is part of AMD's upscaling tech, using algorithms to take a shrunken, lower-resolution image and blow it up to the desired size, while also alleviating the stress on the hardware.
FSR 4.1 is the latest edition of this and has greatly improved the visuals and performance across the board on supported hardware. In a Digital Foundry comparison against other AMD GPUs and the Steam Machine's own performance, FSR 4.1 saw the Steam Machine rise to 40 fps from 28 fps in "Crimson Desert" when set to Performance mode. However, Nvidia's upscaling with DLSS is ultimately superior, even on the aging RTX 3060. "Crimson Desert" using DLSS and similar settings still gets a few additional frames over Valve's offering.
While the Steam Machine isn't exactly a spectacularly performing machine, it has been dealt a rough hand. Pricing on the entry-level, mid-tier rig has been devastated by the ongoing availability issues for storage and memory. If this had come out at a lower price, this article might not sound so dour about the performance.