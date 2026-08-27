This Android 17 Feature Is A Lifesaver For Those With Motion Sickness

It looks like Pixel owners will be the first to get their hands on Google's new Motion Assist feature for Android 17. The new accessibility feature is still rolling out, but reports suggest that it has already been spotted on the Pixel 11 Pro XL. When it will show up on all the other Pixel devices that support Android 17 is unclear, but once it does, it could be a massive boon for users that struggle with motion sickness.

We were given our first look at what Motion Assist might look like on Android back in December 2024. However, it has taken almost two years for Google to finally bring the accessibility feature to its users. Pixels are far from the first phone to receive the functionality, either. Apple already launched a similar feature on iPhones. Google's iteration works similarly, providing little cues on the screen that are meant to help relieve the mismatch that often comes from using a screen while in a moving car. Of course, you still shouldn't use your phone when driving.

People often feel motion sickness when using a phone or tablet while riding in a moving vehicle due to how the brain registers movement around you and how your eyes register it. So, because your eyes aren't registering you moving when staring at your phone, but your body is, the senses get mismatched, which can cause you to feel sick.