5 Essential Anker Accessories (That Are Not Chargers)
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Anker is well known for its wide range of phone accessories that are better than official versions from Apple and Samsung, but the brand is more than just cables, power bricks, power banks, and wireless chargers. Anker owns four other brands, including Anker Solix, eufy, eufyMake, and Soundcore, so customers can get a wider variety of products, such as home projectors, portable generators, robot vacuums, and other unusual options.
So if you're looking for more products from Anker because you trust its quality, pricing, and overall features, there are several accessories that are not chargers that you should give a try. Its headphones, a USB-C hub, and outdoor security cameras, for example, are solid choices. While you should keep an eye on some mini gadgets from Anker that are definitely worth buying, this list tries to bring a more comprehensive view of the brand with different options, so if you find yourself struggling between Anker and UGreen products, you might find something that you didn't know Anker offered.
Anker Nano USB-C hub 8-in-1
Anker sells some nice accessories that can greatly upgrade your computer. For example, its Nano USB-C hub is designed to turn a single laptop port into an expansive workstation, while still maintaining a discrete look and enough space whenever you need to travel with this dongle. Costing $35.99 in the 8-in-1 version, it can improve your laptop connectivity by providing dual-monitor 4K at 60Hz video output via two HDMI ports, full 10 Gbps transfer speeds on every single USB port (with one USB-C and two USB-A), while also integrating SD and TF 3.0 card readers with up to 104 MB/s speeds, and an 85W pass-through USB-C plug.
Even if you're transferring 4K video files or managing multiple spreadsheets across two external screens, this dongle can handle it all. Amazon customers say that other hubs at this size usually throttle everything the moment you plug in more than two devices, but the Anker Nano has proved them wrong, as they can use the product exactly as advertised with two 4K screens at a 60Hz refresh rate without a hiccup. Additionally, Anker offers several other options in different price ranges and for different needs, so if you require additional ports, more USB-C offerings, or anything in between, the company can provide its users with these extra needs.
Anker Nano 13-in-1 Docking Station
For those with a higher budget, Anker has its Nano Docking Station, which is really a two-in-one hub that acts as a desktop dock as well as a portable one for your laptop when you're on the go. Retailing for $149.99 normally, this setup is ideal for buyers who want a high-performance desk experience with travel flexibility.
With a dedicated 140W power supply delivering up to 100W of Power Delivery directly to your laptop, it supports triple-display configurations across two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort (up to 4K at 60Hz), along with Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5mm audio jack, and multiple USB ports running at speeds up to 10 Gbps. You can remove the small hub from the docking station in two, giving you a lightweight travel hub with dedicated 4K HDMI, SD/TF slots, and USB-A and USB-C data ports.
Customers on Amazon praise the docking station for the hybrid workflow experience, as it allows the use of up to three monitors, wired Ethernet, and audio gear at a desk, while still offering customers the ability to just pop the mini hub into a backpack and avoid other dongles on the way to the office, a trip, and more. The accessory also comes with a three-foot USB-C cable and a 140W power adapter with a five-foot cord to ensure customers can place the accessory easily on their office desktop.
eufyCam S4 Outdoor solar security camera
Moving to Anker's subbrands, the eufyCam S4 solves the classic dilemma between choosing a wide-angle overview or sharp, zoomed-in shot. Priced at $349.99for one, or $1,399.99 for a four-camera kit, it combines a fixed 4K wide-angle bullet camera with a 2K 360-degree Pan-Tilt-Zoom camera in a single unit, making it perfect for any customer looking for a zero-maintenance security camera. It also features a high-efficiency 5.5W detachable solar power, which just one hour of direct daily sunlight can keep it powered indefinitely.
Its bullet-to-PTZ tracking uses built-in AI to instantly lock onto people up to 50 meters away, auto-zooming and following their movements while the 130-degrees wide lens continues recording the broader scene. With 32GB built-in storage, which can be expanded to 256GB or integrated with a HomeBase, users don't have to worry about a subscription fee. Additionally, this camera features dual radar and PIR sensors, colored warning lights, and a 105 dB siren to actively help prevent intruders.
Amazon customers praise the dual-lens tracking, especially because people would have to choose between a wide-lens or a telephoto option, which would either make them buy two different cameras or miss important details on a possible break-in or multiple suspicious people in their backyard. They also praise the solar charging capabilities, ensuring the device is always on, and the fact that a monthly cloud subscription fee is not mandatory.
Soundcore Space 2 over-ear headphones
Moving over to the audio market, one of the most interesting options is Soundcore's Space 2 headphones. They have been designed for travelers, commuters, and desk workers who want a premium listening experience without paying the extra price attached to flagship models sold by other companies. For $129.99, these headphones serve as an upgraded successor to the popular Space One line.
Built with protein leather and slow-rebound memory foam ear cushions, the Space 2 headphones minimize clamping fatigue on long flights, while their 40mm double-layer diaphragm drivers support Hi-Res audio in wired mode and the LDAC codec for wireless listening. It also features four-stage low-frequency Active Noise Cancellation and has a battery life of up to 50 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 70 hours with it off. By plugging it for only five minutes, users can get up to an additional four hours of listening time.
Additionally, these headphones have Bluetooth 6.1 support, auto-pause wear detection, and a three-microphone AI array for voice calls. Customers on Amazon praise the Space 2 headphones for their comfortable periods of extended use, strong ANC capabilities, and premium audio features. There's also a dedicated one-tap "Nap Mode" soundscape feature within the Soundcore app, which could help people sleep on a plane. The low price tag for all of its features makes these headphones very popular on the marketplace.
Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro
In addition to Anker's over-ear headphones, Soundcore also makes the Liberty 4 Pro earbuds that offer great audio capabilities and Active Noise Cancellation for $149.99. Thanks to its Adaptive ANC 3.0 system, it utilizes seven distinct sensors, including a dedicated barometric pressure sensor, to recalculate and adapt ambient noise reduction thousands of times per minute. These earbuds' sound quality is powered by an ACAA dual-driver architecture with a 10.5mm bass driver and a digital titanium tweeter paired with LDCA Hi-Res Audio wireless transmission, so customers should get superb audio quality with all of their music.
The Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro features a charging case with an integrated OLED display and touch bar that lets users adjust ANC levels and monitor precise battery percentages directly from the case without opening the app. With 40 hours of total playback and ultra-fast charging that delivers four hours of music from a 5-minute charge, these earbuds are made for daily commuters and frequent travelers.
Amazon customers say that the ANC capabilities are good enough on flights and trains, and the support for higher codecs makes a difference when listening to their favorite tunes. The screen and touch bar on the charging case are a nice gimmick that adds a little extra to earbuds that would otherwise look similar to Apple's AirPods Pro.
How did we choose these products
To choose these accessories, we focused on a wide range of offerings that impact people's everyday lives. Some might be be lifesavers, such as the eufy surveillance cameras, while others can improve customers' everyday routine. To narrow down the choices, we focused on BGR staff hands-on experience with these products during trade shows, like CES, MWC, and IFA, in addition to real customers' review on Anker's page, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces.
In general, all of these devices have been highly praised by customers by offering exactly what was described, with some of them having unique perks, like the 13-in-1 Docking Station that can conveniently work as a separate laptop hub. Anker is one of the top accessory brands in the market, and while it's hard to talk about the company without mentioning its great iPhone accessories, which range from adapters, power banks, and chargers, it also offers a lot more for people's laptops, tablets, home, and more.