5 Essential Anker Accessories (That Are Not Chargers)

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Anker is well known for its wide range of phone accessories that are better than official versions from Apple and Samsung, but the brand is more than just cables, power bricks, power banks, and wireless chargers. Anker owns four other brands, including Anker Solix, eufy, eufyMake, and Soundcore, so customers can get a wider variety of products, such as home projectors, portable generators, robot vacuums, and other unusual options.

So if you're looking for more products from Anker because you trust its quality, pricing, and overall features, there are several accessories that are not chargers that you should give a try. Its headphones, a USB-C hub, and outdoor security cameras, for example, are solid choices. While you should keep an eye on some mini gadgets from Anker that are definitely worth buying, this list tries to bring a more comprehensive view of the brand with different options, so if you find yourself struggling between Anker and UGreen products, you might find something that you didn't know Anker offered.