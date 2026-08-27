The Worst Flop In Tesla's History Is Still Getting A $5,000 Price Increase For Two Models

Available since November 2023, the Tesla Cybertruck has certainly led a contentious life, and recent price increases certainly won't be helping. From a string of recalls to surprising maintenance costs, it's been a bumpy road for the vehicle, and now two versions are getting a $5,000 price increase in the U.S. This means the Cybertruck will now start at $74,900 for the entry-level Dual Motor model, while the Premium trim starts at $84,990; The top-of-the-line Cyberbeast price holds still at $99,990.

With a "Hard Freaking Stainless" (HFS) steel exterior and novel design, the goal of the Cybertruck was to rival trucks from other automakers. Though no reason was given, the price increase likely stems from the overall rise of electronic components, of which many of the available features inside a Cybertruck utilize.

Though Tesla CEO Elon Musk once estimated that the company would be selling up to 500,000 Cybertrucks yearly, the actual numbers tell a much different story. For example, Cox Automotive released a report estimating that the company sold 7,263 of the vehicles for the first half of this year — a 32.2% decrease from the same time period a year prior. The question of whether or not the Cybertruck is reliable is a likely factor in these dismal sales, and interestingly, one report also compared the vehicle to another infamous flop within the automotive industry.