The iPhone 17's Current Price Might Look Like A Great Deal Soon

Apple is expected to soon reveal the 2026 iPhone lineup, assumed to be the iPhone 18 series. Unlike other years, rumors suggest that the company will only reveal the iPhone 18 Pro models and an all-new foldable iPhone in September. Then, in early 2027, it will allegedly unveil the rest of the iPhone 18 series, alongside a second-generation iPhone Air and the iPhone 18e. That means by September, the iPhone lineup could consist of the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, the new iPhone 18 Pro models, and the iPhone Fold. However, not only is Apple expected to raise prices for the new iPhone models, but the current iPhone 17 may get more expensive as well. That means that today's price may soon look like a great deal.

The latest voice to corroborate these price increases is Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said in his latest Power On newsletter that following Mac and iPad price hikes of around 23% on average, a price increase for the new iPhone models remains inevitable. While some sources suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models could cost almost 40% more for Apple to produce, Bloomberg says that Apple has been watching how its competitors respond to higher component costs. Samsung and Google recently raised their premium phones' prices by $100. If Apple follows the trend, the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,199, up from $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro. There's also the possibility that Apple upgrades the base iPhone Pro models to 512GB of storage to charge more.