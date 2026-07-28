Apple's New Leasing Program Sounds Great, Until You Think About The Real Cost

Apple just launched Apple Upgrade, a new leasing program for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The whole setup is built in partnership with Klarna, and it's meant to make it easier to jump in and get the latest Apple devices without worrying about paying everything up front or even signing up for a contract with a wireless carrier. On the surface, this looks like a huge win for fans of Apple products.

Everything from the lower monthly payments, the lack of a giant upfront cost, and the option to hop into a new device whenever your lease is up are all genuinely appealing, especially if you love new tech as much as I do. Tack on the concerns around rising prices due to the ongoing RAM shortages, which have driven RAM prices to new heights. As a whole, Apple Upgrade seems like a surefire win for consumers.

However, the convenience of this system is designed to lure you in. What you don't see, what's actually hiding beneath the surface, is a plan that will not only keep you paying for your device every month, but one that consumers don't know all the details about. That's because while Apple has outlined how things will work, and you'll still be able to pay your device off at the end of the lease, there's a real possibility that the company will aggressively encourage buyers to purchase a new device, leading to a cycle of unending upgrades where you never hold onto a device for more than a year or two.