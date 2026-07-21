Apple's New Upgrade Program Will Reportedly Let You Lease Your Next iPhone, iPad, And MacBook

Apple is planning to launch a new leasing and financing program for many of its flagship products, transforming its standard ownership model across the brand, according to reporting by Bloomberg. The new program is called Apple Upgrade, and the tech giant is partnering with financial technology company Klarna, best known for buy now, pay later shopping and flexible checkout payment options.

Like many of Klarna's other programs, Apple Upgrade will allow consumers to split purchases into installments and pay over time. Klarna also offers an app for managing payments and shopping-related features, so it's likely (though not confirmed) that Apple Upgrade will include a similar integration.

Apple Upgrade will apply to new iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. While it's a dramatic shift for Apple, it's not entirely unheard of, as it's slated to replace the existing iPhone Upgrade Program, a current monthly financing program exclusively for iPhones. If you do decide to grab a new Apple product through the program, there are a number of cool new iOS 27 features you can experiment with.