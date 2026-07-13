5 Cool New iOS 27 Features To Try In The First Public Beta

After over a month of developer testing for iOS 27, Apple is now releasing the public beta to users. While this is far from the stable version people will get in September once the official release occurs, it's still a good first look at what Apple has in store for its next big iOS cycle. Among the cool features public beta testers should try are the new Siri AI, the new Image Tools set, and Passwords AI functionality. While, in general, iOS 27 isn't packed with lots of new functions, Apple is focusing on making the overall experience better, as apps can open faster, battery life (allegedly) will last longer, and connectivity features will be more responsive.

As Apple lays the groundwork for the upcoming iPhone Fold, iOS 27 is all about delivering the long-promised AI features from a few years ago, but also eliminating years of old code lines, polishing the iOS experience as it better integrates with iPadOS and macOS, and preparing the iPhone for its next 20 years, which are going to be celebrated in 2027.

These are some of the cool iOS 27 features I've been using for the past month, and that I think you should try as well. Still, remember that this is a beta; features might not work as expected, and you shouldn't install it on your main phone. That being said, here's what you can test now.