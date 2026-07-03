Apple Will Now Pay You More For Your Old iPhone - Here's How Much

If you have been holding on to an old iPhone, or another Apple device, and waiting for the right opportunity to upgrade, this could be your chance. Apple has increased the trade-in values across various devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches, although the exact amount varies for each, as reported by MacRumors. For instance, the trade-in value for the iPhone 16 Pro Max increased from $685 to $695, while that of the iPad Pro rose from $670 to $690. You can check the new trade-in values on Apple's official website.

The Apple Trade-In program has long been a favorite among loyal Apple users, allowing them to upgrade devices at a reduced cost without having to sift through third-party marketplaces. The best part is that you can even trade in devices released almost a decade ago, like the iPhone 8 for up to $35 or the iPhone 8 Plus for up to $40. The trade-in values for older Apple devices are naturally on the lower side, but if you still have one lying around, this would be a good chance to get a discount on your next purchase.

All that said, it's important to realize that the trade-in values reflect the maximum amount. The actual value you get depends on a lot of factors. Additionally, the initial estimate may change after the device is evaluated if the provided description doesn't match the actual condition of the device.