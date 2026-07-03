Apple Will Now Pay You More For Your Old iPhone - Here's How Much
If you have been holding on to an old iPhone, or another Apple device, and waiting for the right opportunity to upgrade, this could be your chance. Apple has increased the trade-in values across various devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches, although the exact amount varies for each, as reported by MacRumors. For instance, the trade-in value for the iPhone 16 Pro Max increased from $685 to $695, while that of the iPad Pro rose from $670 to $690. You can check the new trade-in values on Apple's official website.
The Apple Trade-In program has long been a favorite among loyal Apple users, allowing them to upgrade devices at a reduced cost without having to sift through third-party marketplaces. The best part is that you can even trade in devices released almost a decade ago, like the iPhone 8 for up to $35 or the iPhone 8 Plus for up to $40. The trade-in values for older Apple devices are naturally on the lower side, but if you still have one lying around, this would be a good chance to get a discount on your next purchase.
All that said, it's important to realize that the trade-in values reflect the maximum amount. The actual value you get depends on a lot of factors. Additionally, the initial estimate may change after the device is evaluated if the provided description doesn't match the actual condition of the device.
Revised trade-in values for Apple devices
The latest revision to Apple trade-in values is modest, ranging from $10 to $25 for iPhones, $15 to $20 on iPads, $5 to $35 on MacBooks, and up to $10 on Apple Watches. But for users who regularly upgrade, the increase can translate into meaningful savings, especially as the cost of devices and components keeps rising.
Here are the new trade-in values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches:
iPhones
- iPhone 16: $460 (from $435)
- iPhone 16 Plus: $465 (from $455)
- iPhone 16 Pro: $560 (from $550)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: $695 (from $685)
iPads
- iPad: $235 (from $220)
- iPad Pro: $690 (from $670)
- iPad Air: $460 (from $445)
- iPad Mini: $265 (from $250)
Macs
- iMac: $355 (no increase)
- Mac Mini: $375 (from $340)
- MacBook Pro: $690 (from $685)
- MacBook Air: $520 (from $485)
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Ultra: $215 (from $205)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $305 (from $295)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $130 (from $120)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $150 (no increase)
Apart from its own devices, Apple has also revised the trade-in values for smartphones from brands like Samsung and Google. However, there's no increase here. The values have either been slashed or left unchanged.
Getting the maximum value for your old Apple devices
If you are trading in an eligible device, it's important to understand the factors that influence its value. This includes the device's model, age, condition, storage, and other specifications. For instance, an older iPhone is likely to fetch a lower value than one released more recently. However, top models from a series may have a higher trade-in value than the base model of the preceding series. For example, the trade-in value for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is $490, while the iPhone 16 is $460.
As for getting the maximum value out of your Apple device, make sure you take good care of it. Scratches, dents, cracks, and broken or non-functional buttons can significantly affect the trade-in value. Another trick to get the maximum value out of your older iPhone is to trade it in when buying a new iPhone, instead of using Apple's standalone trade-in program. For instance, when buying an iPhone 17, the trade-in value for an iPhone 13 in good condition comes out to be $320, while the same device on Apple's dedicated trade-in site is $195.
Apart from Apple, you can trade in or sell iPhones and other Apple devices through third-party services. Popular options include Best Buy, Amazon, Target, eBay, Gazelle, and Swappa. If the device is damaged or doesn't qualify for Apple Trade-In, you can go with uSell. The idea is to explore all available options before you make a decision, because that way, you get the highest value.