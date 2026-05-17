11 Older iPhones Still Worth Buying In 2026
The latest iPhone models are expensive, unless you're going with the iPhone 17e, which starts at a relatively affordable price of $599. However, it misses out on some key features that the rest of the lineup gets. That said, not everyone has the budget to go for the latest and greatest iPhones. Fortunately, that's not a massive problem as the company's older iPhones remain pretty excellent smartphones even after new ones are released, as Apple not only offers software support for five to seven years but also its A-series chips are among the most powerful on the market. By going with an older iPhone, you save a decent chunk of money but still enjoy a lot of what a new iPhone has to offer, granted you avoid buying a vintage iPhone that has reached its end of life.
This is precisely why iPhones have a good resale value, and many folks are happy even buying an older refurbished iPhone. As we head closer to the launch of the iPhone 18 series later this year, it's a great time to look at which older iPhones are still a good purchase in 2026. One important detail to keep in mind while shopping for any old iPhone is to make sure that you're getting a good discount compared to newer iPhones on the market. Otherwise, you may be better off paying a slight premium to get the latest models.
iPhone 16 series
The entire iPhone 16 lineup is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to buy an older iPhone. You get the A18 or the A18 Pro chip (depending on which iPhone 16 model you pick), neither of which is a slacker; both can handle anything you throw at them. The camera hardware differs between models, but you get an excellent 48MP primary shooter in each of the models, which captures great shots with plenty of detail, as mentioned in our iPhone 16 review.
Although it was launched with iOS 18, the lineup has since been updated with iOS 26 and will likely continue to receive future updates for the next five years or so. Pretty much all of the iOS 26 enhancements and features, including Liquid Glass, are available on all iPhone 16 models. Another good thing about this lineup is that it's easily available and is still widely sold, with Apple officially offering the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models on its website.
The iPhone 16 lineup also packs USB-C for charging, data transfer, and video output, has dual eSIM support, 128 GB of storage in the base models, IP68 dust and water resistance, and support for Apple Intelligence. While the lineup will cost you significantly more than older iPhone models, the iPhone 16 is still worth it in 2026. Just don't opt for the iPhone 16e.
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
If the iPhone 16 Pro models are out of your budget but you don't want to pick a non-Pro iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are solid alternatives. Despite being over two and a half years old, the Pro iPhone 15 models are pretty powerful, thanks to the presence of the A17 Pro chip. The presence of this processor also ensures you have access to the majority of the Apple Intelligence features as part of iOS 26, which you get on newer iPhones. These have also only received two iOS updates till now, meaning they will very likely get at least four more major iOS updates, including the iOS 27 that's arriving later this year.
Besides the Pro Max's bigger display, bigger battery, and higher zoom support in the telephoto camera, the two iPhones have largely the same specifications. You get a ProMotion display with Ceramic Shield on both and a titanium frame for superior durability. You also get the Pro camera system, including a telephoto shooter, a USB-C port with 10Gbps support, and a Lidar sensor.
The iPhone 15 Pro models continue to remain on sale via select resellers; however, you may have to try a bit hard to find them brand new. Apple also offers official refurbished iPhone 15 Pros on its online store, which can also be a good option, as they come with a brand-new battery, casing, and the latest software. However, like with all older iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pros may not get all the latest features being introduced in future iPhones, and these models also lack the faster MagSafe charging of the newer Pro models.
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus
Like the iPhone 15 Pro models, the iPhone 15 is also worth buying in 2026 — if you're looking to save a good chunk of money. While the raw power gap between the base and the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series is slightly wider than in other iPhone generations, both the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are sufficiently capable of handling everyday tasks, casual gaming, and multitasking. You will, however, miss out on the Apple Intelligence features, as that's limited to the Pro models or the new iPhone generations.
The iPhone 15 series will also remain supported for years to come. However, you may not get all the latest and greatest features, particularly as more and more AI stuff is added to iPhones. In terms of specifications and features, the iPhone 15 has an aluminum frame, a capable dual camera system, USB-C with USB 2.0 speeds, and MagSafe. The base storage is a decent 128 GB, and you get a pretty good display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness.
However, you may be hard-pressed to spot these phones brand new, but their refurbished and pre-owned versions remain good options, granted you get them in good condition and at a serious discount. If you aren't getting them certified refurbished from Apple, make sure to check the battery health, as anything below 80% is just asking for a replacement or charging more than once every day.
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the oldest iPhones among our recommendations and were introduced back in 2022. Despite their relative age, these can be decent purchases at a good price. Both are still pretty good phones, not only in terms of the hardware, but also in their ability to handle iOS 26. They look pretty much the same as the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series; however, you get a stainless steel frame instead of the titanium one. More importantly, the iPhone 14 Pros have the same A16 Bionic chip as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. These iPhones should also receive around three more major iOS updates, which gives you plenty of time with them before they become obsolete.
You also get the dynamic island, which you don't get on the regular iPhone 14 or older iPhones, an always-on display, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and a pro camera system headlined by a 48MP primary shooter. However, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max do show their age in some areas. For example, you get the older Lightning connector instead of USB-C, with slower USB 2.0 speeds, no support for Apple Intelligence, and no support for Thread networking.
You're most likely only going to find these refurbished or pre-owned, and the pricing will contribute significantly to their value. If you can get an iPhone 15 Pro for slightly more, we would recommend splurging.