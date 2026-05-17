11 Older iPhones Still Worth Buying In 2026

The latest iPhone models are expensive, unless you're going with the iPhone 17e, which starts at a relatively affordable price of $599. However, it misses out on some key features that the rest of the lineup gets. That said, not everyone has the budget to go for the latest and greatest iPhones. Fortunately, that's not a massive problem as the company's older iPhones remain pretty excellent smartphones even after new ones are released, as Apple not only offers software support for five to seven years but also its A-series chips are among the most powerful on the market. By going with an older iPhone, you save a decent chunk of money but still enjoy a lot of what a new iPhone has to offer, granted you avoid buying a vintage iPhone that has reached its end of life.

This is precisely why iPhones have a good resale value, and many folks are happy even buying an older refurbished iPhone. As we head closer to the launch of the iPhone 18 series later this year, it's a great time to look at which older iPhones are still a good purchase in 2026. One important detail to keep in mind while shopping for any old iPhone is to make sure that you're getting a good discount compared to newer iPhones on the market. Otherwise, you may be better off paying a slight premium to get the latest models.