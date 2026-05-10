5 Features Apple Users Want To See On The iPhone 18
Not long after Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, those who keep up to date on the latest gizmos are already chattering about the next generation of iOS-powered phones. The current generation of iPhones saw Apple bring a handful of updates to its lineup, with a variety of features available that make the iPhone 17 lineup worth getting, such as a 120 Hz refresh rate across the entire lineup and improved cameras. But not everyone was satisfied, as some, especially those in tech, wanted niceties beyond what the Apple provided in the new devices.
Those kinds of people are already providing suggestions for desired features in the upcoming iPhone 18, which is anticipated to be unveiled in September if Apple keeps its yearly launch schedule. Some didn't upgrade last year and are hoping that Apple adds features that will significantly improve their mobile experience. We've scoured the internet across various forums and social media sites to find some of the most recommended features that Apple users want to see in the next iPhones.
Support for faster charging speeds
The iPhone has come a long way with charging speeds. In 2025, Apple pushed the needle even further with the launch of the iPhone 17. The Pro models are capable of supporting 40 W charging speeds for the first time ever, filling the battery to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. However, despite the improvement from the iPhone 16 series, some users feel that isn't enough and want Apple to support even faster charging speeds on the iPhone 18. Some on Reddit say they simply need faster charging than what Apple currently offers, while others specifically mention the 100 W speed that some Android phones support.
Regardless of the amount of increase Apple might plan to offer, it seems more users want the iPhone maker to offer more than it currently does. Faster charging will mean it'll take even less time to juice up your iPhone. The good thing is, this is a possible feat for Apple since the company now uses a USB-C port (after ditching Lightning with the launch of the iPhone 15), which supports up to 240 W charging speeds through USB Power Delivery. Some of Apple's competitors offer faster speeds, like Samsung with up to 60 W on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and OnePlus with up to 120 W wired fast charging support on the OnePlus 15.
A screen privacy feature
One of the most exciting features on Samsung's flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is the so-called Privacy Display. For the uninitiated, it's a feature that makes the contents of the screen invisible when viewed from an angle, which comes in handy when using your phone in public, like on the train. What's cool about the feature is that it isn't just integrated into the hardware alone — you can turn it on or off depending on your needs. Some Apple users have seen how useful it is, and now, they would like the next generation of iPhones to have the same capability.
You can achieve the same by buying screen privacy glass on sites like Amazon and putting it on any iPhone. The ability to enable or disable the feature, depending on your needs, won't be available. That's why some Apple users would like the company to follow in Samsung's footsteps and launch a similar feature that works at the hardware and software level on the next generation.
Newer battery technology with longer battery life
Battery life is one of the most important considerations when buying a new phone. Accordingly, it makes sense that Apple users wish the company would do better when it comes to battery life with the iPhone 18. Despite the improvements and marketing claims to the contrary, modern smartphones don't have the best battery life, which is why we still publish tips to improve the battery life of your iPhone or Android.
But Apple users wish for better and say they want longer battery life. Some say they have no problem with a thicker phone as long as it has excellent battery life, which would be easier to carry around than attaching a battery pack to the back of the device. Others look forward to a new battery technology, specifically silicon-carbon, that has enabled some companies to pack 10,000 mAh cells in phones while maintaining normal smartphone weight and slim profile.
Some Apple users also want their phone's batteries to handle more charge cycles with less degradation, which ultimately helps you hold on to your iPhone for longer without replacing the battery. Current iPhones use lithium-ion batteries, and Apple says they can ideally retain at least 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 complete charge cycles. However, some users want the company to improve that number to 3,000 cycles so they can have a battery that wears down less.
A notchless display
Apple first introduced a notched display on the iPhone X in 2017, marking an end of the thick bezel era. The iPhone 13 saw the notch reduced a bit, then Apple introduced Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout, with the iPhone 14 Pro. Since then, all of the successive flagship phones from the iPhone maker have featured it, and several generations of Dynamic Island later, some users have grown tired of the notch and want Apple to get rid of it for good.
One comment by a Reddit user that has been upvoted by 45 people as of this writing specifically says that they'd like a screen without a notch. That same sentiment was shared by another Reddit user. If you're on the notchless bandwagon, your wishes might partially come true, as Apple has been rumored to ditch Dynamic Island with the upcoming iPhone 18 by introducing an under-display Face ID and leaving a punch-hole in the top left corner for the selfie camera.
Fingerprint sensor
Another feature that Apple users would like the company to add to the next-generation iPhone is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock the device. One user even suggests the implementation approaches that the company should consider: either placing it under the display (similar to what we've seen on some Android phones) or integrating it into the power button, like on the fourth-gen iPad Air. Some even suggest that the company can put Touch ID on the Camera Control button, which is available on the iPhone 16 series and later.
Unlocking your iPhone with a fingerprint was a feature on the iPhone starting with the iPhone 5s in 2013. However, Apple replaced Touch ID, which allowed users to unlock their devices with their fingerprints, with Face ID on flagship iPhones with the introduction of the iPhone X in 2017. Now Face ID is the only method you can use to unlock your phone aside from using a passcode, but Apple users want more authentication methods available on the next generation of iPhones.