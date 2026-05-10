5 Features Apple Users Want To See On The iPhone 18

Battery life is one of the most important considerations when buying a new phone. Accordingly, it makes sense that Apple users wish the company would do better when it comes to battery life with the iPhone 18. Despite the improvements and marketing claims to the contrary, modern smartphones don't have the best battery life, which is why we still publish tips to improve the battery life of your iPhone or Android.

But Apple users wish for better and say they want longer battery life. Some say they have no problem with a thicker phone as long as it has excellent battery life, which would be easier to carry around than attaching a battery pack to the back of the device. Others look forward to a new battery technology, specifically silicon-carbon, that has enabled some companies to pack 10,000 mAh cells in phones while maintaining normal smartphone weight and slim profile.

Some Apple users also want their phone's batteries to handle more charge cycles with less degradation, which ultimately helps you hold on to your iPhone for longer without replacing the battery. Current iPhones use lithium-ion batteries, and Apple says they can ideally retain at least 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 complete charge cycles. However, some users want the company to improve that number to 3,000 cycles so they can have a battery that wears down less.