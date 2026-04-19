You Should Avoid These iPhone Models In 2026 - Here's Why

Apple says it considers any product "vintage" once it stopped distributing it for sale over five years ago, but less than seven years ago. That means that if you have a device that hasn't been on the market for six years, you're officially rocking a vintage iPhone.

This is not to be confused with the company's definition of "obsolete" devices, which are any devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale over seven years ago. The reason that this definition is important to understand is because Apple does not provide any hardware support for the devices that it considers obsolete. But you may be able to find parts for the vintage devices, though it will depend on the overall availability of those parts at repair centers.

This all gets a bit more confusing when you factor in that certain laws in France require Apple to provide owners of iPhones with up to seven years of hardware support after the last date that Apple was distributing those items in France, if the date falls after December 31, 2020. Essentially, this appears to mean that consumers outside of France are not guaranteed seven years of hardware support, as it depends entirely on what parts may be available to service providers at the time.