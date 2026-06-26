Every New Product Apple Is Expected To Launch In 2027 — There Are A Lot
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who routinely provides details about unreleased Apple products, including hardware and software innovations, told TBPN in mid-June 2026 that "2027 is going to be Apple's biggest product year in its history," a claim that longtime iPhone users may interpret as a reference to the upcoming iPhone 20 Pro models expected to deliver a brand-new design language for iPhones in celebration of the iPhone's 20th anniversary. However, 2027 will feature more than new iPhones, with launches rumored across the iPhone 18 and iPhone 20 lines, as Apple is rumored to introduce a few new product categories. The list includes MacBooks with touchscreen OLED panels, AirPods with cameras, and the company's first Apple Glasses product.
Before we look at the 2027 roadmap, it's important to understand a few of the critical changes coming to Apple in 2026 — changes that will directly affect the new products Apple launches. One of the main developments of 2026 is the announced CEO succession plan. John Ternus will take over the CEO reins from Tim Cook in fall 2026, marking an important switch at the top of the company. Cook excelled at operations and efficiency, helping Apple become a trillion-dollar company that can mass-produce over 200 million iPhones a year. Ternus comes from Apple's product teams, and his leadership is expected to focus on new innovations and product designs that will help Apple define its next era.
Also important is that 2026 brought the world the revamped Siri experience that Apple promised in 2024, an AI innovation that's required for some of the new products set to launch in 2027. Finally, 2026 may also be the year Apple raises iPhone prices because of the memory crisis and launches its first foldable iPhone, unofficially known as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.
All the iPhones and iPhone accessories coming in 2027
Tim Cook confirmed that price hikes are inevitable for Apple products in 2026, without mentioning the iPhone 18 series. That may be bad news for iPhone fans looking for a new iPhone model. Many reports preceding Cook's price hike remarks have claimed that Apple will launch only expensive handsets in September 2026, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra. The more affordable direct successor to the standard iPhone 17 will only launch in the spring of 2027. The iPhone 18 is expected to be joined by the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2. The latter may feature a dual-lens camera on the back in addition to a more efficient A20 chip.
While buyers should not wait for the standard iPhone 18, especially considering the rumored price hikes, the iPhone 20 may be another matter. According to Gurman, the major iPhone redesign is coming in 2027, when Apple will unveil the 20th-anniversary iPhone 20 Pro and iPhone 20 Pro Max alongside the iPhone Ultra 2, the second-generation foldable iPhone. The iPhone 20 Pro models should feature a new design, with the screen curving around all four edges, similar to the Apple Watch display design.
Speaking of the Apple Watch, it makes sense to expect at least two new wearables in 2027: the Apple Watch Series 13 and the Apple Watch Ultra 5. It's unclear whether an Apple Watch SE update is in the cards for 2027. Some rumors say that the 2027 Apple Watch models may bring more efficient OLED panels. Other products tied to the iPhone ecosystem expected in 2027 are AirPods models featuring cameras and Apple's first AI glasses, the so-called Apple Glasses.
MacBooks, iPads, and Apple's AI products
Apple's iOS 27 demos at WWDC 2026 have shown that the ChatGPT-like Siri experience is ready. While the iPhone may seem like the natural home for the new Siri and Apple Intelligence, Apple's rumored plans for 2027 include devices that may make interacting with Siri even easier. The Apple Glasses, which may be unveiled as soon as late 2026, are rumored to feature cameras and speakers, which would let Apple offer iPhone users similar Siri and Apple Intelligence experiences to Google's AI glasses and other smart glasses available on the market that can be paired with smartphones.
The camera-equipped AirPods Pro would also give Siri access to visual context about the user. The company is also reportedly working on other form factors for AI products, including a wearable pendant. Apple is also rumored to launch its tabletop robot device in 2027, which would act as an AI-powered home hub.
Separately, Apple is expected to keep refreshing its Mac and iPad lines. The M6 iPad Pro may launch as soon as spring 2027, featuring a new chip and vapor-chamber cooling. The M6 MacBook Air models are also expected in the first half of 2027, likely featuring a chip refresh rather than a full redesign. The M6 MacBook Pro update should be worth waiting for, as it's expected to deliver the more substantial Mac update, including a major design makeover. The laptops should be thinner and feature OLED panels and touchscreen displays for the first time. The redesigned MacBook Pro models will also use Apple's M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. Previous reports from Gurman said that Apple may unveil the MacBook Pro redesign in late 2026, but it's unclear whether Apple will start selling the laptops in late 2026 or early 2027.