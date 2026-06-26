Every New Product Apple Is Expected To Launch In 2027 — There Are A Lot

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who routinely provides details about unreleased Apple products, including hardware and software innovations, told TBPN in mid-June 2026 that "2027 is going to be Apple's biggest product year in its history," a claim that longtime iPhone users may interpret as a reference to the upcoming iPhone 20 Pro models expected to deliver a brand-new design language for iPhones in celebration of the iPhone's 20th anniversary. However, 2027 will feature more than new iPhones, with launches rumored across the iPhone 18 and iPhone 20 lines, as Apple is rumored to introduce a few new product categories. The list includes MacBooks with touchscreen OLED panels, AirPods with cameras, and the company's first Apple Glasses product.

Before we look at the 2027 roadmap, it's important to understand a few of the critical changes coming to Apple in 2026 — changes that will directly affect the new products Apple launches. One of the main developments of 2026 is the announced CEO succession plan. John Ternus will take over the CEO reins from Tim Cook in fall 2026, marking an important switch at the top of the company. Cook excelled at operations and efficiency, helping Apple become a trillion-dollar company that can mass-produce over 200 million iPhones a year. Ternus comes from Apple's product teams, and his leadership is expected to focus on new innovations and product designs that will help Apple define its next era.

Also important is that 2026 brought the world the revamped Siri experience that Apple promised in 2024, an AI innovation that's required for some of the new products set to launch in 2027. Finally, 2026 may also be the year Apple raises iPhone prices because of the memory crisis and launches its first foldable iPhone, unofficially known as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.