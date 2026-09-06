Why Do Your Earbuds Sound Better In One Ear?

One of the most irritating inconveniences when you just want to enjoy listening to music is realizing that one of your earbuds sounds a little quieter, worse, or just plain different than the other earbud. Once you've noticed it, this effect can create an unpleasant and unbalanced listening experience. There are a few common causes that could be underlying this issue — and thankfully, most are easy to fix. To figure out why one side of your earbuds sounds better than the other, you'll need to determine if it's an issue with the earbuds, the device you're listening through, or a problem with your own hearing.

First, try swapping which ear you put the earbud into or ask someone else to take a listen through them. If the problem persists, then clearly it's not just you: Something's up with your gear. If the problem lies with your earbuds, then it might be hardware-related, such as a faulty connection or a loose internal component. There could also be an external issue like a problem with the seal on your earbud's silicone tip or a blockage. Alternatively, it could have something to do with the device you're listening on. For example, the left-right balance might be set up incorrectly on your phone or laptop.