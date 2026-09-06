Why Do Your Earbuds Sound Better In One Ear?
One of the most irritating inconveniences when you just want to enjoy listening to music is realizing that one of your earbuds sounds a little quieter, worse, or just plain different than the other earbud. Once you've noticed it, this effect can create an unpleasant and unbalanced listening experience. There are a few common causes that could be underlying this issue — and thankfully, most are easy to fix. To figure out why one side of your earbuds sounds better than the other, you'll need to determine if it's an issue with the earbuds, the device you're listening through, or a problem with your own hearing.
First, try swapping which ear you put the earbud into or ask someone else to take a listen through them. If the problem persists, then clearly it's not just you: Something's up with your gear. If the problem lies with your earbuds, then it might be hardware-related, such as a faulty connection or a loose internal component. There could also be an external issue like a problem with the seal on your earbud's silicone tip or a blockage. Alternatively, it could have something to do with the device you're listening on. For example, the left-right balance might be set up incorrectly on your phone or laptop.
What to do when when your earbuds sound different
If you've concluded that the earbuds are the problem, it's time to turn your attention to a fix. As they may simply be dirty, you can start by cleaning your earbuds while avoiding these common mistakes. It's also worth replacing the silicone tips to ensure you're getting a strong seal. Weak earbud seals can worsen audio quality as sound isolation is lost. So, replacing your current tips with a fresh pair that fits well can make a significant difference.
If that's not an option, but they're removable, you can give them a gentle wash with warm water and soap before patting them dry. It won't necessarily help them fit your ears better, but this freshening could improve the sound quality. Similarly, dirt, dust, and grime can block important parts of your earbuds like the drivers. Pat them down with a dry cloth before clearing away any wax or build-up using a cotton swab.
Should your earbuds still sound wonky after all that TLC, the next thing to look at are your phone or laptop's software settings. Some devices let you manually control the audio's left-right balance, meaning you can boost one side to be louder than the other. Even if the balance isn't uneven to start with, shifting it to improve the listening experience could help until you get around to buying some of the best new earbuds for audiophiles.