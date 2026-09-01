The Invention Of Digital Cameras Was Almost Buried At Kodak - Here's Why

When you think of Kodak, you think of film. It's always fascinating to look at how prominent companies respond when new technology threatens to upend their existing business, and Kodak's clash with the digital revolution is a fascinating example. In the 1970s, when Kodak dominated the photographic film market and offered gadgets that shaped an entire generation, the New York-based company hesitated to embrace digital photography because of poor image quality and, more importantly, because digital threatened its hugely profitable business. The astonishing part of the story is that Kodak wasn't caught off guard by another company pushing the technology, as Kodak itself had invented it.

The story begins in 1975 when a 24-year-old Kodak engineer named Steven Sasson was given what seemed like a fairly minor task: find out if a new electronic sensor called a charge-coupled device (CCD) had any practical use. Sasson's curious mind led him to build what turned out to be the world's first digital camera. As you might imagine, it was a far cry from the kind of high-tech digital cameras enjoyed by vast numbers of people today. For example, the rudimentary device took 23 seconds to record a photo to a cassette tape (yes, tape!), and even then it was in black and white and 100 pixels square. After inspecting the results, Kodak's top team wasn't particularly impressed, concluding that people would much prefer prints over subpar digital images. But as digital image quality improved, Kodak became increasingly aware that digital photography posed a serious threat to a business model that generated huge profits from the entire photography process, from cameras and film to processing and prints. Still, Kodak knew it couldn't ignore the technology and so continued to work on it to see where it could take it.