7 Of The Best Digital Cameras On Amazon

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Many people no longer bother buying a dedicated camera because many of the best smartphone cameras have become so good at capturing photos. Aside from taking great images, these gadgets can also do a lot of other things and are almost always in our pockets. While the sensors and lenses on smartphones often can't compare to dedicated cameras, the fact that we carry them everywhere often means that they're the only cameras we have when we happen upon a good scene. For many, the old saying is true: "The best camera is the one you have with you."

Despite that, there is still value in having a dedicated photography camera. Holding one in your hands can help you practice your art and skill with intention, and it can also give you access to more advanced settings that you otherwise wouldn't have (or have a hard time finding) with your smartphone. Despite the advantages, though, it's not always easy to find the right digital camera for you.

So, whether you're a new hobbyist wanting to level up your photography skills or a long-time photographer looking for less serious gear, we're listing some of the best digital cameras we can find on Amazon. These are all compact, point-and-shoot devices, meaning you can keep things simple and don't have to think about lens selections. We're also picking items based on budget and use cases, so there's an option for every price point and user.