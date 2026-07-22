7 Of The Best Digital Cameras On Amazon
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Many people no longer bother buying a dedicated camera because many of the best smartphone cameras have become so good at capturing photos. Aside from taking great images, these gadgets can also do a lot of other things and are almost always in our pockets. While the sensors and lenses on smartphones often can't compare to dedicated cameras, the fact that we carry them everywhere often means that they're the only cameras we have when we happen upon a good scene. For many, the old saying is true: "The best camera is the one you have with you."
Despite that, there is still value in having a dedicated photography camera. Holding one in your hands can help you practice your art and skill with intention, and it can also give you access to more advanced settings that you otherwise wouldn't have (or have a hard time finding) with your smartphone. Despite the advantages, though, it's not always easy to find the right digital camera for you.
So, whether you're a new hobbyist wanting to level up your photography skills or a long-time photographer looking for less serious gear, we're listing some of the best digital cameras we can find on Amazon. These are all compact, point-and-shoot devices, meaning you can keep things simple and don't have to think about lens selections. We're also picking items based on budget and use cases, so there's an option for every price point and user.
Fujifilm X100VI
The Fujifilm X100VI is a point-and-shoot camera with a fixed 35-millimeter-equivalent f/2 lens and a 40-megapixel APS-C X-Trans sensor. It also offers in-body image stabilization, which allows you to shoot handheld in low-light situations while reducing the chances of getting a blurry photo. Aside from that, this camera features Fujifilm's iconic Film Simulations, which allows it to mimic the brand's film stock during the golden age of film.
But what makes this one of the most well-loved compact cameras that you can buy today is its combination of retro design and manual controls, making it feel as if you're using a rangefinder camera from decades ago. While the Fujifilm X100VI is quite capable in automatic mode, the aperture ring on the lens, the combined shutter speed and ISO dial (to control the sensor's sensitivity to light) on the top plate, and the exposure compensation dial right beside it just might make you want to shoot in full manual mode.
Some photographers say that it's not the best when it comes to lens sharpness and autofocus speed, but it's still good enough for day-to-day use. However, the biggest drawback to this camera is its price — the Fujifilm X100VI costs more than $2,200 on Amazon. That puts it on par with (or even more expensive than) some of the best Canon digital cameras, some of which come with replaceable lenses. However, the unique control layout that the X100VI affords and the Fujifilm Film Simulation that you can set right on the camera body are what make it one of the most compelling digital cameras you can buy on Amazon today.
Ricoh GR IV
While Ricoh may not be as popular as Canon, Nikon, Sony, or Fujifilm overall, it's still known for its compact cameras, and the Ricoh GR IV is the latest iteration of this pedigree. This camera is relatively new, having been launched in the latter half of 2025, but it has also won several major awards, making it one of the best options when it comes to digital cameras. The Ricoh GR IV comes with a fixed 28-millimeter-equivalent lens that opens up to f/2.8, offering a much wider field of view than the Fujifilm X100VI while still giving you a large opening for a relatively shallow depth of field.
Those who want a little bit more reach might feel constrained by the wide lens found on this camera, but street and landscape photographers will love the expansive views that its lens delivers. This is actually a major change from the last-generation Ricoh GR IIIx, which used a 40-millimeter-equivalent lens. While this focal length is also somewhat suitable for portraiture, its narrower perspective can make it harder to use for general day-to-day photography.
Aside from the new wide-angle lens found on the Ricoh GR IV, it also has a 25-megapixel sensor, ensuring that you get the details you want out of your photos, and five-axis image stabilization, so you can shoot handheld in low-light situations without worrying about camera shake. But what makes this camera quite unique is its rather small size — despite sporting an APS-C sensor, it can easily fit in the palm of your hand. This makes the Ricoh GR IV a discreet but capable camera, available on Amazon for $1,599.95.
Sony RX100 VII
Many people expect compact cameras to only have a fixed lens or limited zoom capabilities, but Sony defied expectations with the RX100 VII. Although it's smaller and lighter than the Fujifilm X100VI, it comes with an astounding 24-to-200-millimeter-equivalent lens, giving users the ability to zoom in up to a factor of eight. While it's still not as amazing as the 24-to-600-millimeter-equivalent lens you'll find on the Sony RX10 V (which equates to 25-times optical zoom), the fact that Sony managed to fit the lens in such a small body is an achievement in itself.
Action and street photographers will also appreciate the burst shooting capabilities of the RX100 VII — it can hit 20 frames per second (fps) for everyday shooting. If you really don't want to miss a thing, it can go as high as 90 fps, but there are some caveats to this, like no pre-buffering and a limited number of frames when using RAW format. In addition, this model has a rather capable autofocus system that's found on Sony's Alpha line of professional and enthusiast mirrorless cameras.
This camera has a couple of disadvantages, though, including a smaller aperture of between f/2.8 and f/4.5, which means you'll have to compensate by using a slower shutter speed or higher sensitivity settings. And although the stacked CMOS sensor Sony put in the RX100 VII is quite capable, the fact that it's just a one-inch-type sensor means that it can't reproduce the same creamy bokeh you'll get from larger APS-C and full-frame sensors. Despite these drawbacks, this is still a powerful but relatively affordable camera. You can get the basic Sony RX100 VII for $1,498 on Amazon, while the Shooting Grip Kit package, which includes a grip, an extra battery, and a cold-shoe mount, costs an extra $17.
Canon PowerShot SX740
Everyday photography rarely requires a massive telephoto zoom lens, but it's definitely a nice-to-have on any camera. That's why some manufacturers built cameras that offered ultra-zoom capabilities, such as the Canon PowerShot SX740. This compact device packs a massive 24-960-millimeter-equivalent zoom lens, which equates to 40x optical zoom. That means you can tighten your framing of the subject by zooming in with your camera lens, which allows you to use the full resolution of the camera sensor. By comparison, Samsung got rid of the 10x zoom on Galaxy smartphones and is instead relying on digital zoom (i.e., cropping into the photo), meaning you're not using the entire camera sensor and losing image quality as you get "closer" to your subject.
The PowerShot also lets you explore your creativity with the inclusion of PASM (Program, Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority, and Manual) and other creative modes. The PASM modes will give you more control over the SX740, allowing you to set the ISO, aperture, and shutter speed as you see fit, while the other creative modes like Food, Selfie, Action, and Scenes will help those who aren't as well-versed in photography achieve their vision easily.
Unfortunately, cramming this much zoom into a compact camera means that there are some compromises. For one, it comes with a rather narrow maximum aperture range of f/3.3 to f/6.9, and it uses a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, which is smaller than the one-inch-type sensor found on the Sony RX100 VII. You're also going to miss out on the electronic viewfinder, meaning you'll have to rely on the non-touch three-inch LCD screen to see what you're shooting. Despite that, it's still a great camera if zoom is your priority, with the silver Canon PowerShot SX740 available on Amazon for $699.95.
OM System Tough TG-7
Smartphones are inherently fragile devices, and while the best phone cameras you can buy may come with an IP67 rating, they're often not stout enough to survive the conditions involved with extreme photography. So, if you're an adventurer willing to go through heights and depths to capture that perfect moment, the OM System Tough TG-7 might be the camera that you need. This rugged and waterproof camera can survive being dunked in nearly 50 feet of water or getting dropped from a height of more than six feet. It's also tough enough to withstand a force of 220 pounds and extreme cold temperatures down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.
Despite its rugged build, it's perfectly usable for day-to-day photography with its 12-megapixel 1/2.33-inch CMOS sensor paired with a 25-to-100-millimeter-equivalent lens with a maximum aperture between f/2.0 and 4.9. There's also a variety of creative modes alongside Program and Aperture Priority, although it's curiously missing Shutter Priority and Manual mode. But the most important thing about the OM System Tough TG-7 is its capability of shooting RAW images, allowing photographers to squeeze every ounce of quality from the camera through post-processing.
On the downside, this camera's rather small sensor means that its noise performance and dynamic range can't compare to some of the larger cameras on our list (or even some smartphones). Unfortunately, that cannot be helped, as putting a larger sensor on the TG-7 could compromise its toughness, size, or lens combination. Still, having a rugged little camera like this could help you confidently take photos in places where you otherwise wouldn't have — and at $649.99 on Amazon, the OM System Tough TG-7 represents a relatively minor (compared to others on this list) risk when you bring it with you during your adventures.
Sony ZV-1F
A ton of content creators got their start recording on smartphones, but for those who want to graduate to something more serious without investing thousands of dollars in professional gear, the Sony ZV-1F is the perfect pick. Sony specifically markets this camera for entry-level vlogging, and despite being a budget model, it comes with features that many levels of users will appreciate. For starters, it features a 20-millimeter-equivalent f/2 prime lens, making it wide enough to capture you and your surroundings when recording at arm's length, while its aperture is wide enough for shooting in low-light situations while also making your background blurrier for that cinematic look.
Most mirrorless cameras are significantly larger and heavier than your typical smartphone, but the Sony ZV-1F is small and lightweight enough that you don't have to worry about lugging a bulky piece of equipment that will ruin your style. It also features an articulating LCD screen that rotates through 360 degrees, allowing you to comfortably shoot from nearly any angle. Experts also say that the camera's autofocus system is quick and accurate and has excellent eye-tracking — a crucial feature for those shooting video all the time.
This camera takes excellent 4K video and is perfect for creators who don't want the hassle of tinkering with settings and want to get straight to shooting indoors. However, it does tend to struggle outdoors and may require a gimbal if you want to shoot while moving around. It's also a bit lackluster when it comes to photography, but you're better off picking up a more suitable compact camera if that's what you prefer. Still, at just $598 on Amazon, the Sony ZV-1F is quite a compelling option for vloggers who want to level up from their phones.
Kodak PixPro C1
One could argue that budget digital cameras no longer have a place in a world where smartphones offer excellent photography performance across most budget levels. Nevertheless, if you want to break away from the distraction that smartphones offer and you're treating photography as a hobby instead of trying to achieve sharp images that you can put in a magazine or on a billboard, the Kodak PixPro C1 is a good option that won't break the bank. It's also a good choice if you want to introduce your kids (or nephews and nieces) to photography to keep them away from having too much screen time.
The Kodak PixPro doesn't really offer much in the way of performance — it has a rather small 13-megapixel 1/3-inch BSI CMOS sensor and a fixed 26-millimeter-equivalent lens. It also has a fixed focus, so even though it has a relatively large aperture, don't expect to get the bokeh that you can from other cameras with an f/2 lens and autofocus. It does come with a few perks, though, like the flip-up LCD screen that makes it easier to shoot from the hip and to take selfie photos and videos. It's also quite slim and light — you can easily slip it into a pocket and barely feel it's even there.
This camera's appeal isn't in its technical abilities, but in the feelings and emotions that it brings when you shoot with it. Despite its relatively sparse spec sheet, it still does a pretty good job in bright conditions, although low-light environments will definitely push it to its limits. Nevertheless, at just $119.99 on Amazon, the Kodak PixPro C1 is one of the best and most affordable ways to get someone started in the art of photography, even if that someone is you.
How we picked these cameras
These cameras are all of the point-and-click variety because we wanted to make them accessible, even to people making the transition directly from smartphone photography. We also chose models that fall across a wide price range, from more than $2,200 to barely over $100, again to make sure that there was something here for everyone.
We picked these cameras based on the suggestions of several expert reviewers, considering multiple sources and determining which models frequently appeared near the top of those rankings. From there, we went on to individual reviews of the units we've shortlisted and picked the ones that frequently got the highest marks. We also checked the feedback on Amazon to ensure that they're indeed great buys on the platform, and we only included cameras with a four-out-of-five-star buyer rating on the platform.
Aside from professional reviews and user ratings, I also leaned on my experience as a professional photographer to compare and contrast the cameras presented above with available alternatives on Amazon. My experience in this area also allowed me to weigh in on how the camera specifications might affect the user experience and final image output.