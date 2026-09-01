The Reasons Why PC Gamers Will Never Switch From Discord To Steam Chat

Finding time to game with your friends can be difficult, especially if you manage work, school, and day-to-day errands. But when you do get the chance to sit down and play a few rounds of "Call of Duty" or any other party-based game on Steam, Discord has made it rather simple to chat with your fellow gamers. Still, even though Steam Chat is integrated directly through the popular Steam online store, gamers seem to choose Discord as their main way to communicate while playing.

Discord allows users to create groups to chat about their favorite topics, including video games. It offers the ability to customize text, voice, and video channels so users can chat with one another while playing games together. Users must have a Discord account to use the platform.

Steam Chat works similarly but only allows chat rooms for text and audio conversations. Users can make several chat rooms and invite their Steam friends to join, but only through Steam on a web browser or the Steam client.

Steam's restrictions are one of the reasons Discord has become a preferred app among gamers. Discord is ultimately easier to access and it includes more features. Online forums contain threads discussing both platforms, including why some people end up ditching Discord too.