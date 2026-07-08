4 Reasons Why People Ditch Discord
Discord is the online gaming hub for gamers and even socialites. It's one of those free apps that should easily be considered for installation on any new gaming PC. But like any platform that becomes popular, there is a fair share of issues that might deter users from continuing to use it. For one, the age verification process wasn't popular because it was viewed by some users as intrusive. There have also been past security incidents that left some users feeling uneasy about sharing sensitive information. Plus, it collects and shares data beyond what's exchanged in Discord chats, including through optional features such as Quests.
Of course, there are some technical challenges users have faced with Discord, including overlay issues and hooks that have caused PC games to crash. The app itself isn't very lightweight either; Discord can use up quite a bit of RAM without tweaking anything — which competitors like TeamSpeak are known for using significantly less of while using a client server model.
Discord's privacy policy is a bit shaky
Anyone who wants to find a private communication platform will quickly stop using Discord. You can review Discord's Privacy Policy on its official page. But the short version is that Discord has heavy data collection practices that some users may find concerning. While the policy explicitly says the company doesn't sell your personal information, it may share certain information for advertising purposes and with affiliated companies and service providers. There is also concern that automated machine-learning systems process your text, profile, and behavioral data. Plus, while Discord is running on your device, it can track information such as the version of Discord you're using and the games you're playing (activities), unless you disable these features.
Essentially, a lot of information is being collected and stored by the platform, which can make some users uneasy given Discord's security history. Discord has experienced at least one notable recent security incident, involving a third-party customer support system in March 2023 (disclosed in May), which exposed user data contained in submitted support tickets.
Discord has an ongoing overlay issue
While Discord might seem like a harmless app that can run constantly in the background while gaming, it can contribute to technical issues in games when you have the overlay enabled. Sadly, the overlay has caused issues, including crashes. It's not necessarily a niche issue since even in the official support article, Discord recommends turning off the overlay to avoid those problems. One of those issues is hooking. Discord injects itself into the game's rendering pipeline, which can cause the GPU to time out or crash.
Another issue is that the injection can generate a false positive because it is now seen as foreign by the game's anti-cheat system. That can happen if the overlay has been changed (usually through an update) and hasn't been whitelisted yet. Then, if there are other overlays involved, like Steam or the Nvidia app, you can suddenly face collisions between different sources in the buffer, causing conflicts in the code. Discord has been aware of the issue since 2024 and has even rolled out a new overlay to circumvent it, but in 2026, it can still cause hiccups that detract from your gaming enjoyment.
Discord's age verification policy creates additional barriers
Discord expanded its age-verification system in February 2026. Technically, the news isn't all grim: Discord did not ask everyone to verify their age, and even stated in an updated Discord blog post that 90% of users will never have to do it. To keep the process limited, it relies on information outside your messages, such as whether you've logged payment information, your account creation date, and general patterns (still somewhat conspicuous) to passively verify your age. If you've been a user for quite some time, Discord can use that existing information so its age-prediction AI can determine whether you're likely an adult.
But if your account gets flagged, it isn't great. Essentially, if the system tags a user as underage, it requires the user to undergo a verification by submitting a short video of their face, sending a photo, or providing a copy of their government-issued photo ID to a third-party verification service. Of course, this was not well received, prompting some users to consider leaving the platform or joining other communities without these barriers.
TeamSpeak still exists
On the technical side, Discord is not a lightweight app by any means, thanks to Electron (a framework for desktop applications). As a result, it can use around 500 MB to 1GB of RAM (or even more) while running in the background. While most high-end computers should have more than enough RAM to handle Discord, some low-end configurations have only 8GB to 16GB of RAM installed. If you're using a rig with 8GB of RAM, you're basically in trouble whenever you do a demanding task or run a game with Discord open until you can upgrade your old hardware.
That's why some users might prefer to look for more lightweight alternatives that use fewer system resources, like TeamSpeak, mainly because it has fewer features. Plus, gamers like to communicate with each other without lag, in which TeamSpeak has Discord beat. For one, its servers are usually locally self-hosted instead of relying on a bigger data center (like Discord). For another, it has a consistent bitrate and offers lower latency — (20 to 40 ms) than Discord (50 to 100 ms).