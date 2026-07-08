4 Reasons Why People Ditch Discord

Discord is the online gaming hub for gamers and even socialites. It's one of those free apps that should easily be considered for installation on any new gaming PC. But like any platform that becomes popular, there is a fair share of issues that might deter users from continuing to use it. For one, the age verification process wasn't popular because it was viewed by some users as intrusive. There have also been past security incidents that left some users feeling uneasy about sharing sensitive information. Plus, it collects and shares data beyond what's exchanged in Discord chats, including through optional features such as Quests.

Of course, there are some technical challenges users have faced with Discord, including overlay issues and hooks that have caused PC games to crash. The app itself isn't very lightweight either; Discord can use up quite a bit of RAM without tweaking anything — which competitors like TeamSpeak are known for using significantly less of while using a client server model.