11 Free Apps You Should Always Install First On Your New Gaming PC

With the components of a gaming PC skyrocketing to reach absurd price levels, many people want to upgrade as soon as possible before the AI domino effect makes it downright impossible to find cheap upgrades that turn your PC into a gaming setup. As substantial as this investment may be, the inherent satisfaction of booting up a brand-new gaming PC and checking out its performance firsthand is unbeatable. Seeing your RAM, graphics card, SSD, CPU, and other critical components work together to let you enjoy an absolute beast of a machine more than justifies the cost of procuring all these parts in the eyes of many.

However, in the excitement of booting up your new gaming PC, don't forget to download some critical software that will help your system become an optimal gaming machine. From clients that let you download games to troubleshooting software that helps you stay on top of your PC's performance and identify any problem points, there is a litany of applications that will make your gaming PC far more suited to its task. In case you don't want to shell out too much cash for paid programs, then start out with these free apps to cover all the bases first. Chances are that you may not even need to spend a dime on anything other than the latest AAA and indie releases — the games themselves — after downloading these programs.