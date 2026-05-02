11 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your New PC

As obvious as this may sound, you'll be surprised to know just how many people miss the basic step of checking their PC settings to optimize the system to their liking. Most people serious about gaming endeavors should change the power settings. To access this, go to the Power & Battery tab in the System section of Settings. Even if you own a gaming laptop more powerful than the PlayStation 5, trying to game when it isn't plugged in will be a frustrating affair, so make sure that you choose "Best performance" when the device is plugged in. Following this, it's time to take a gander at the Windows Security tab in Privacy & Security. Double-check that Windows Defender and all firewall settings are properly set up to safeguard your new PC from viruses and malware.

Another obvious area that most people ignore is Display settings. While Brightness is usually configurable using the keyboard hotkeys, advanced settings like HDR and Refresh Rate require a deeper touch. The mere fact that people with high-refresh-rate monitors have no idea that their display runs at a paltry 60Hz by default makes it clear that Display settings should be a priority for any PC power user.

Finally, either your NVIDIA or AMD graphics card also has settings of its own that shouldn't be ignored. From anti-aliasing to VSync, configuring these settings is a must for anyone who wants to unlock the best possible performance in their favorite video games. This final tip is reserved for the most dedicated power users, who can go so far as to edit the Windows registry to disable the lock screen, remove any Bing links from the search bar, and restore the old right-click drop-down menu.