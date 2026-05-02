11 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your New PC
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Given the sheer amount of money required to set up a computer nowadays due to the AI boom, it's easy to see why any new member of the PC family would be salivating at the prospect of using either the best state-of-the-art laptop from a reliable brand or a desktop setup they spent hours on. As enticing as this proposition may be, people who are adamant about unlocking the best possible performance from a new PC need to make some optimizations on their end to ensure the device is working as intended, without software or any missing hardware holding them back.
Some ways to squeeze even more performance out of a brand-new PC are fairly simple and can be done by the average user, while others require a bit more technical know-how. Either way, people who are serious about turning their computer into a powerhouse that can handle multitasking and intensive gaming with ease should try any course of action that prevents their PC from being bogged down by unwanted software and questionable settings.
Remove any bloatware
Bloatware is a word that irritates anyone even remotely familiar with this concept. Many PC manufacturers follow the annoying practice of loading devices with proprietary software meant to make life easier for the average user, only for these programs to be so poorly optimized and devoid of value that they end up consuming valuable system resources for unnecessary tasks. You'll be surprised at the sheer amount of bloatware that plagues systems, with common culprits being trial versions of programs that are useful but end up taking space on your system if you don't want them.
The simplest way to remove this bloatware is by going to Programs and Features in the Control Panel, selecting the option that pops up, and checking the names of programs that are constantly bugging you. Usually, a simple uninstall process will take out this bloatware for good. However, if you want to take things a step further, using Windows PowerShell and accessing Windows Package Manager — also known as Winget — can help you get rid of the apps that come preloaded with Windows 11. The "winget list" command will display a list of all installed programs on your system. From here, the "winget uninstall *app name*" command does as stated and immediately uninstalls any common Windows apps that qualify as unwanted bloatware, including Microsoft Solitaire Collection, Cortana, Microsoft Edge, Skype, and Microsoft Teams, to name a few.
Download the latest Windows and driver updates
While Microsoft has made software updates optional when setting up a new PC, we still recommend getting on this pronto and downloading the latest Windows updates as soon as possible. After all, the alternative is being saddled with poor optimization and security protocols. In fact, this should be your first priority before you even think of adding your personal information on this device, since it's possible that a nefarious cyberattack can target your new, at-risk system and gather all your data before you finally decide to get around to these updates. Going to Windows Update in Settings is all it takes for you to set this up.
However, Windows updates aren't the only thing to keep in mind here. Drivers that help other hardware communicate with your PC also need updates from time to time to work properly. If your camera or wireless connections are a bit wonky on your new PC, there could be a driver that needs an update to restore proper functionality. Again, this is usually carried out automatically, but there's nothing wrong with opening Device Manager and checking all the drivers on your PC to see if any of them need an update.
Install a web browser that's aligned with your needs
A good web browser can go a long way in making your activities on the World Wide Web that much more palatable. Windows comes pre-equipped with Microsoft Edge, while Safari is the default browser on macOS. However, as useful as these browsers are in their own right, there's a reason many people prefer third-party browsers that satisfy their needs. Brave is a great choice for people who want an in-built AdBlock and prefer safeguarding their privacy, although the push for an unwanted VPN and crypto services can be a bit grating for some. Firefox is another browser for people concerned about companies tracking their data.
Of course, it'll be impossible to talk about quality third-party web browsers without talking about the most dominant browser on the market. Google Chrome definitely has its issues, with its infamous reputation for hogging system RAM being well-documented. However, what people get in return is a fast, efficient browser with the massive Chrome Web Store, which had more than 130,000 extensions in 2020 alone. If privacy is your utmost priority, then you can opt for the open-source Chromium browser instead. It's slightly less stable and can only be updated manually, but people who used to use Chrome OS and don't want to give Google their data can settle for this alternative instead.
Use a gaming router or a wired internet connection
It's only natural for gaming fanatics who have assembled state-of-the-art PCs to expect the best performance possible. However, even after managing to run games at 240Hz to minimize input lag, it can be frustrating to deal with slow internet connections and high ping during intense competitive multiplayer sessions. The PC is not to blame here — rather, it's your reliance on wireless internet that needs to be given the boot. A stable, wired Ethernet connection will improve speeds considerably and ensure that connection dropouts aren't the reason your K/D ratio is abysmally low.
However, if you don't want to compromise on wireless internet, why not opt for a gaming router? Unlike regular routers, these special devices are tailor-made to eliminate your online gaming headaches. Features like Quality of Service (QoS) help prioritize gaming network traffic over everything else. MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) technology reduces network congestion by letting multiple devices interact with the router simultaneously rather than one at a time. Finally, most gaming routers also have support for beamforming, which projects signals directly to connected devices instead of being transmitted haphazardly all over your house.
Configure the PC's settings for the best performance possible
As obvious as this may sound, you'll be surprised to know just how many people miss the basic step of checking their PC settings to optimize the system to their liking. Most people serious about gaming endeavors should change the power settings. To access this, go to the Power & Battery tab in the System section of Settings. Even if you own a gaming laptop more powerful than the PlayStation 5, trying to game when it isn't plugged in will be a frustrating affair, so make sure that you choose "Best performance" when the device is plugged in. Following this, it's time to take a gander at the Windows Security tab in Privacy & Security. Double-check that Windows Defender and all firewall settings are properly set up to safeguard your new PC from viruses and malware.
Another obvious area that most people ignore is Display settings. While Brightness is usually configurable using the keyboard hotkeys, advanced settings like HDR and Refresh Rate require a deeper touch. The mere fact that people with high-refresh-rate monitors have no idea that their display runs at a paltry 60Hz by default makes it clear that Display settings should be a priority for any PC power user.
Finally, either your NVIDIA or AMD graphics card also has settings of its own that shouldn't be ignored. From anti-aliasing to VSync, configuring these settings is a must for anyone who wants to unlock the best possible performance in their favorite video games. This final tip is reserved for the most dedicated power users, who can go so far as to edit the Windows registry to disable the lock screen, remove any Bing links from the search bar, and restore the old right-click drop-down menu.
Set up keyboard macros for greater efficiency
Macros are common in many advanced keyboards and powerful laptops, letting users carry out complex actions in the blink of an eye. This is very useful in competitive gaming scenarios, with MMORPGs, first-person shooters, MOBAs, and fighting games being perfect for macros that let you execute complex combos with the push of a button.
The judicious use of macros can also be of great value in a person's regular workflow, allowing them to carry out repetitive, frequent tasks without having to press the same combination of buttons repeatedly. Whether it's automated data entry in Excel or improving your speed while using Docs, you'll be pleased to find that your daily routine becomes that much faster once you get used to these convenient shortcuts.
Even if your keyboard doesn't have dedicated macro keys, you can always configure custom button combinations to get the job done for you in their stead. If you're lucky, your PC will come with pre-installed software that makes setting up macros easier than ever. If you're unlucky, then get ready to learn some Visual Basic, since that's what you'll need to program to code in macros of your own.
Secure your online activities with relevant programs
If there's one thing the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal brought to light, it's that your internet privacy is more at risk than ever before. There's no guarantee that a site you're browsing isn't storing your data to sell to the highest bidder, which can make you very paranoid when browsing the internet. This is why VPNs have become such a popular service in modern times. ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and NordVPN are some of the major VPN services on the market that provide you with the anonymity you want while browsing online. Aside from this, you can also watch geo-blocked content and avoid data throttling from your ISP, making a VPN even more desirable for people on the fence about paying a subscription fee.
Of course, this is far from the only way you can improve the safety of your online activities. Instead of relying on the same password for all your accounts, you should diversify and utilize complicated, unique passwords to make it a nightmare for hackers to log into your account. However, it can be a challenge to remember all these complex phrases, which is where using one of the best password managers users swear by can be a godsend. Programs like Bitwarden and 1Password are well-regarded in this regard, unlocking a level of security that prevents their database from being hacked into. Rest assured that all your unique, lengthy passwords with multiple character types you've generated via a reliable password manager will be safeguarded at all times.
Buy accessories to personalize your PC however you see fit
It doesn't matter whether you're using a desktop or a laptop — if you want to personalize your PC experience, a few accessories can be very useful. The obvious mentions here are a separate mouse, a good chair, or a controller for all your gaming needs. However, people can take this a step further and purchase a wealth of cool USB accessories that can turn them into a gaming powerhouse, productivity machine, or both. Laptops are notorious for heating issues, which is why you should be using a cooling pad to safeguard your hardware and ensure that the latest AAA game won't lead to the laptop's temperature reaching boiling levels. A simple pair of speakers can go a long way in improving the audio quality of your PC as well.
Meanwhile, other less-popular accessories can be perfect if your setup accommodates them. If you're using a desktop with multiple displays, then a monitor arm can be perfect for organization purposes. A good mechanical keyboard can be very satisfying for people who want proper feedback when pressing keys and typing out documents. External mics and webcams are perfect for content creators who want the best audio and video quality possible while streaming and recording footage. Even something as simple as a headphone stand, a cable management tray, or a high-quality desk pad can go a long way toward improving your productivity, especially if your work desk is so cluttered that it's hard to focus.
See whether overclocking is up your alley or not
If you're a heavy-duty editor or a hardcore gamer, then chances are that you've already heard about overclocking and what it does. Both your CPU and GPU have maximum clock speeds as set by the manufacturer, which usually toe the line between performance and hardware preservation. These limitations are set in place for a reason, but people who have set proper cooling solutions in place for their new PC and can provide the additional voltage required to facilitate overclocking can improve hardware performance considerably.
CPU overclocking is typically handled by navigating to your computer's BIOS/UEFI settings and tweaking the multiplier for this processing unit, while GPU overclocking is handled by software that is either installed on your PC or can be downloaded, such as MSI Afterburner or EVGA Precision X1. While video rendering and gaming performance will become better than ever with a bit of overclocking, we strongly urge you to err on the side of caution if you don't want your hardware fried and irreparably damaged in the process.
Optimize the BIOS/UEFI settings
Speaking of your system's BIOS, there's a whole lot more you can do here — and the more advanced UEFI counterpart — other than just overclocking your hardware. Firstly, you need to press F1, F2, F10, F11, F12, Esc, or Delete to bring up these settings. From here, you can customize numerous settings to improve your new PC's performance just enough to make it more satisfying to use. For starters, most motherboards let you customize your fan speed curve however you want, helping it run very quietly at low loads and ensuring the maximum level of cooling possible when pushing the hardware to its limit. Auto-boosting technology is also available for Intel and AMD CPUs, called Turbo Boost in the former and Precision Boost for the latter.
If Hyper-Threading on Intel hardware or Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) for AMD CPUs isn't turned on, make sure to rectify this mistake so you can double the output of a single processor core. On the GPU side of things, set the PCIe configuration to the highest possible generation if it isn't optimized by default. Resizable Base Address Register (BAR) — called Smart Access Memory (SAM) on AMD hardware — should be enabled, since it helps the system access the GPU's entire memory buffer in one go instead of using it one-by-one in chunks of 256MB.
Stress-test your hardware to see if it's up to the task
Once you're done perfecting all possible hardware and software settings, it's time to put it to the test — a stress test, to be more precise. Not only is this a great way to see the exact performance metrics of your newly configured PC at peak operating levels, but it also gauges hardware stability and lets you know if you're pushing your CPU, RAM, or GPU to the point of causing permanent harm. It's a great way to figure out whether you've gone overboard with your settings or if you have room to spare for more overclocking shenanigans. Either way, you'll need to figure out exactly how to conduct a stress test on your hardware.
The simplest way to do this is to run a processor-intensive program, such as a graphics-intensive game or advanced video-rendering software, and open Task Manager. In the Performance tab, you can see how much load your CPU, Memory, and GPU are handling while running such demanding software. If temperatures are too high or hardware utilization is reaching critical levels, you need to reduce the load on the problem area to safeguard your brand-new PC from harm. Third-party tools can also help you here and provide more comprehensive results, with applications like OCCT, AIDA64, and Prime95 being reliable stress-testing tools that give you the data you need to gauge your PC's overall stability and performance.