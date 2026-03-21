10 Cool USB Accessories You Should Pair With Your New Laptop

A USB hub is a useful gadget that adds more USB ports to your laptop. The Vienon 4-Port USB Hub plugs into USB-A ports and provides four USB-A ports capable of smooth connectivity and file sharing. Unfortunately, it does not support charging.

The hub supports 5 Gbps of stable data transfer and can transfer an HD movie in a few seconds, according to the manufacturer. Moreover, it is integrated with independent chips to power individual devices without interruption, even if you plug in four devices simultaneously. The slim, compact design makes it portable, plus the ports are nicely spaced so you can connect multiple devices without any obstruction.

The good part about this hub is that you won't need to install any additional drivers or software — just plug it into your laptop, and you're good to go. What's more, blue LED lights above each port indicate when they are active. The device is on Amazon for $5.88.