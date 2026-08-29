How To Watch The 2026 US Open: TV And Streaming Guide

The 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Championships run from Sunday, August 30 to Sunday, September 13, giving enthusiasts two weeks of their favorite stars battling for the top position. Though some sports fans may be scrambling to find the right essential TV app to install, we can give you the lowdown on where to catch every minute of the tournament. Fortunately, several options are available.

Taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, folks can find the U.S. Open on traditional television stations like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ABC. However, be aware that ABC will show only the three Sundays of the tournament, the Round of 16 matches, and a preview of the Men's Championship and the Championship itself. ESPN, meanwhile, will show the entire tournament. Those in Australia can also stream the tournament for free through 9Now.

For streaming, ESPN Unlimited will likely be the best option. However, YouTube TV subscribers should remember they can get ESPN Unlimited access through a premium perk (if your package includes ESPN). Disney+ will also be providing day-one coverage. There are also a few additional ways to access ESPN+ depending on what streaming subscriptions you have. Along with telling you where to access the tournament, we can also give you a rundown of some important dates to remember, so be sure to grab your sweatband as we take you through this year's U.S. Open.