How To Watch The 2026 US Open: TV And Streaming Guide
The 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Championships run from Sunday, August 30 to Sunday, September 13, giving enthusiasts two weeks of their favorite stars battling for the top position. Though some sports fans may be scrambling to find the right essential TV app to install, we can give you the lowdown on where to catch every minute of the tournament. Fortunately, several options are available.
Taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY, folks can find the U.S. Open on traditional television stations like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ABC. However, be aware that ABC will show only the three Sundays of the tournament, the Round of 16 matches, and a preview of the Men's Championship and the Championship itself. ESPN, meanwhile, will show the entire tournament. Those in Australia can also stream the tournament for free through 9Now.
For streaming, ESPN Unlimited will likely be the best option. However, YouTube TV subscribers should remember they can get ESPN Unlimited access through a premium perk (if your package includes ESPN). Disney+ will also be providing day-one coverage. There are also a few additional ways to access ESPN+ depending on what streaming subscriptions you have. Along with telling you where to access the tournament, we can also give you a rundown of some important dates to remember, so be sure to grab your sweatband as we take you through this year's U.S. Open.
Where can you watch the 2026 US Open Tennis Championship?
In addition to catching the full U.S. Open on ESPN networks and getting day-one access through Disney+, you can also stream it with a YouTube TV account with ESPN access. Sling Essentials, Sling Essentials & Select, and Sling Orange subscribers have access to ESPN, and the streaming company also offers various access passes to its live TV channels for those who want to try it before committing to a full subscription. Prices can start at $4.99 for a 24-hour trial.
It's worth remembering that ESPN does offer its own standalone streaming service, ESPN Unlimited, which can start at $31.99/mo. Hulu subscribers can also get in on the action by bundling Disney+ and ESPN for $35.99/mo. Additionally, Fubo offers ESPN Unlimited, while DirecTV users with a MySports, MySports & MyNews Duo Genre Pack or a Signature package in good standing can also get ESPN Unlimited access (as can DirecTV Satellite customers with a package that includes ESPN channel 206).
Essentially, if you can access ESPN through your cable provider or have access to ESPN Unlimited streaming, you're ready to go. Remember, many of these services offer trials that may let you access some or all of the U.S. Open as it airs. If you're having trouble determining which streaming service can be right for you, we naturally have our own ideas for the top streaming services worth your cash.
Who is playing in the 2026 US Open Tennis Championship?
Tennis fans can expect some big names to appear at this tournament, including Venus and Serena Williams competing in doubles as wild card entries. Looking at the women's first-round matches, fans can get excited for Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs. Thea Frodin (USA), Venus Williams (USA) vs Sofia Kenin (USA), and Tatjana Maria (GER) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT). As for the men's first day draw, fans can expect matches between Stan Wawrinka (SUI) and Matteo Berrettini (ITA); Mariano Navone (ARG) and Novak Djokovic (SRB); and Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Roman Safiullin (RUS).
Audiences can find the full schedule for the U.S. Open on its official website, with many tournaments beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., or 7 p.m. Singles tournaments begin Sunday, August 30, while fans can expect the Doubles draw on Monday, September 1. Additionally, the Women's Doubles Final takes place on Friday, September 11, whereas the Women's Singles Final is Saturday, September 12. The Men's Doubles Final will also be held on September 12, with the Singles Final on Sunday, September 13.
It's worth mentioning that the Men's Singles Final will be the end of the tournament. For those playing along, the U.S. Open will host 28 players from the U.S., including names like Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Amanda Anisimova. Though fans may be chomping at the bit to get in on the action, remember there is a fun tennis game hiding in your Google Search that may help pass the time.