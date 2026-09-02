You Can Pair Your AirPods To A PlayStation 5, But There's A Catch

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If you want to play video games without disturbing anyone in your house, you need headphones, or at least earbuds. These are essential gadgets for every PlayStation 5 owner — and Xbox Series X owner, but you can't connect your headphones to Microsoft's console wirelessly if you own the wrong model. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 is compatible with even Apple AirPods, but you have to jump through a few hoops first.

In order to connect any headphones or headset wirelessly to the PS5, you need to pair them to an adapter. This is true for the Pulse Elite wireless headset and for AirPods, but unlike the Pulse Elite, AirPods don't include a dongle — you need to supply your own. The Middle Rabbit D1 is a reliable and inexpensive device that can do the job. You can purchase the adapter on Amazon for $22.99. Best of all, once it's set up, the Middle Rabbit D1 will bridge the connection between your AirPods and countless other entertainment platforms.

To get started, simply insert the Middle Rabbit D1 into your PS5's USB-C port — or if that's occupied, plug it into the USB-A slot with help from the included USB-C to USB-A adapter. Once it's powered on, the dongle will enter pairing mode automatically. Now activate pairing mode on your AirPods. Usually it's as simple as opening the charging case while the earbuds are inside and pressing or double tapping a button, depending on your AirPods model. Make sure the devices are close to one another, and they should connect. If you open your PS5 Settings menu, select Sound, scroll down to Audio Output, and see "USB Headphones (Middle Rabbit D1)" next to "Output Device," the pairing was successful.