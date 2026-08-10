5 Essential Gadgets Every PlayStation 5 Owner Should Have

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The PlayStation 5 has been entertaining audiences since 2020. Granted, the PlayStation brand has lost a lot of trust ever since Sony announced it would stop printing physical discs in 2028, but the PS5 itself is still an excellent console. Even buying a used PS5 delivers excellent value. But there's always room for improvement.

Like with all consoles, the PS5 (and the PS5 Pro) includes everything you need to get started. In fact, since each PS5 comes with "Astro's Playroom" pre-installed, the platform has a leg up on the Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch family in a way. However, in order to get the most out of the PS5, you'll likely want to purchase additional, potentially essential gadgets. Yes, the PS5 is expensive, but without these accessories, you will never be able to experience the true scope of the console's soundscape, let alone download your entire library of games.

Here are items that every PlayStation 5 owner should have. These entries are arranged in no particular order.