6 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Used PlayStation 5 In 2026

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The first half of 2026 was a roller coaster for the gaming industry. While this year is littered with a bevy of incredible titles that are more than worthy of being Game of the Year (GOTY) contenders, not everything has been sunshine and roses. The trend of layoffs continues to plague the AAA industry, and the AI boom has turned once-affordable parts like RAM and graphics cards into ultra-luxury products that will cost an arm and a leg to acquire. If you haven't upgraded your gaming system in a while, then the prices for the latest hardware will make your eyes water because of how ridiculously expensive things have become. The $1,049 price for the Steam Machine is just absurd — although it's hard to blame Valve for this. The continuous price hikes for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — along with an announced price hike for the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 as well — aren't great news for any gaming enthusiast, either.

However, there's a way you can circumvent these massive price leaps and get your hands on an affordable PS5, as long as you don't mind purchasing a secondhand product. If you have any reservations about forking out money for a used PlayStation 5, keep in mind that most reliable resellers perform quality checks and give guarantees to ensure that your investment in a cheaper gaming console doesn't go to waste within a few weeks. In fact, an argument can be made that buying a secondhand PlayStation 5 may just be the smartest decision you can make right now to enjoy your hobby, especially given the current state of the gaming industry. Here are some of the reasons that may be true.