How Long Do Owners Say PlayStation Consoles Typically Last?

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A PlayStation 5 console is quite expensive, starting at $569 on Amazon for the PS5 Digital Edition. So it's reasonable to ask how long you should expect it to last before it decides that it has served its duty and gives up on you. As of mid-2026, the PS5 is just over five years old, which is too early to tell because its generation is still ongoing. With that said, we can look at past PlayStation consoles, especially the PS4, which is still worth buying in 2026, to determine how long they've served players before giving out.

When a Redditor asked how long the PS4s of others lasted before they died in July 2025, many said theirs were still going. One user said their console was going strong 14 years after purchase, with over 400 games played. Another one said that they had over five thousand hours on their PS4 Slim and "it's still cooking." Others even claimed that their PS3s are still functional almost two decades after its release. The upshot is that you probably don't need to worry about your PlayStation 5 console suddenly giving out on you in this generation or the next.

You might just have to deal with issues like the fans getting louder due to dust buildup and the PS5's coil whine, a harmless low humming or buzzing sound. There are bigger issues that can happen way down the line, such as failing optical drives and hard drives. But users say it will likely serve you well for a long time.