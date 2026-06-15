How Long Do Owners Say PlayStation Consoles Typically Last?
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A PlayStation 5 console is quite expensive, starting at $569 on Amazon for the PS5 Digital Edition. So it's reasonable to ask how long you should expect it to last before it decides that it has served its duty and gives up on you. As of mid-2026, the PS5 is just over five years old, which is too early to tell because its generation is still ongoing. With that said, we can look at past PlayStation consoles, especially the PS4, which is still worth buying in 2026, to determine how long they've served players before giving out.
When a Redditor asked how long the PS4s of others lasted before they died in July 2025, many said theirs were still going. One user said their console was going strong 14 years after purchase, with over 400 games played. Another one said that they had over five thousand hours on their PS4 Slim and "it's still cooking." Others even claimed that their PS3s are still functional almost two decades after its release. The upshot is that you probably don't need to worry about your PlayStation 5 console suddenly giving out on you in this generation or the next.
You might just have to deal with issues like the fans getting louder due to dust buildup and the PS5's coil whine, a harmless low humming or buzzing sound. There are bigger issues that can happen way down the line, such as failing optical drives and hard drives. But users say it will likely serve you well for a long time.
PlayStations can last decades if you take care of them
In another post, a Redditor asked his fellow users how long they expect their PS5s to last. The top-rated comment assured them that PlayStation is "a very solid product," with him and his brother having the launch versions of the PS2, PS3, and PS4 that are still running without issues. There were several others who pointed out that they still have their PS2s, and they are running perfectly. So when one of them told the user to expect their PS5 to last over two decades, there was at least anecdotal evidence to back up that prediction.
Although some said their consoles have taken a beating over the years and are still standing, many did advise that taking care of them is key to longevity. A PlayStation and its accessories are among the gadgets you shouldn't put off cleaning for too long. Once you've unplugged all the cables, clean the exterior by blasting the dirt and grime from the surface, ports, and vents using a can of compressed air. You should wipe down the case with a damp microfiber cloth.
To clean the fans of the PS4, unscrew the bottom of the PS4 and blast the dirt away. It's probably out of Sony's warranty period at this point, unless you recently bought a refurbished unit from a third-party seller. The PS5 has removable covers, giving you easier access to the fan for cleaning. You can unscrew it and give it a thorough cleaning before putting everything back together.
Things you might need to worry about after a while
As your PlayStation gets older, components with moving parts can wear out. One of them is the hard drive in PS3s and PS4s, which doesn't last forever, contrary to popular belief. Just keep an eye out for signs of failure, such as strange noises, slow read times, frequent crashes, and corrupted data. You should back up your data and maybe even replace your hard drive, especially when you notice the symptoms getting worse.
Another component with moving parts to worry about is the optical drive, which reads the actual game discs. Warning signs of failure include strange noises, discs failing to read, not accepting discs at all, or discs frequently getting stuck inside. Luckily, there are professionals who can fix such issues. If you have the PS5 Slim, you can also buy a new disc drive add-on for $79. But even if you can't get the disc drive fixed or replaced, you can still play digital games if the HDD or SSD is working.
Although not a component with moving parts, you also need to worry about the CMOS battery, which powers the console's internal clock. As long as your PS4 and PS5 are up to date, if the CMOS battery dies, you will still be able to play games, but trophies earned will not have dates. There's no concrete information on how long it takes the CMOS battery to die on a console (it can last up to five years or more on PC), but it can be replaced if necessary.