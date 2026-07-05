5 Disadvantages Of Buying A PlayStation 5

While the PlayStation VR2 boasts an impressive VR experience, the biggest problem comes down to the lack of flagship titles that would make it worth owning for VR fans. When it came out on 22 February 2023, it outsold the PlayStation VR and launched with the flagship title "Horizon: Call of the Mountain." It would have been better if Sony had kept the momentum going with titles from its other IPs, especially "Astro Bot," "The Last of Us," "Spider-Man," and "God of War," but that hasn't happened yet. The PlayStation VR2 still has hundreds of third-party titles, including "Resident Evil 4" and "No Man's Sky."

The PlayStation VR2 is a massive upgrade from the PlayStation VR, with better visuals thanks to its OLED display with a resolution of 4000 x 2040 and a per-eye resolution of 2000 x 2040. The movement tracking is also precise, thanks to the four cameras and six sensors built directly into the unit, doing a good job of translating physical and eye movements into the virtual world. In contrast, the PlayStation VR has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a per-eye resolution of 960 x 1080, which makes some textures look blurry. It requires an external camera that uses finicky light-based tracking.

Sony should be building highly-immersive and fun games with the PlayStation's VR2 technology, but the silence seems to indicate that it might not be a priority.