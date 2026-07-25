5 Electronics That Are Much Cheaper To Buy In Japan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever wanted to visit Japan? Of course you have; you wouldn't be reading this article otherwise. But what should you bring back as a souvenir? How about some Nintendo products that aren't a Switch or games (e.g., fidget toys and hanafuda cards)? Or maybe a unique item from one of the country's innumerable shrines? You can't go wrong with electronics, especially since they're often less expensive than back home.

Electronics in Japan are cheaper than those in the U.S. for several reasons. First, there's the exchange rate. While you can get a good idea of prices by assuming that ¥100 is the equivalent of $1, as of writing, it's closer to $0.62. Exchange rates fluctuate daily, but generally U.S. currency is worth more than Japanese currency, which means tourists can squeeze more out of their cash while abroad. Moreover, stores in Japan are required by law to include sales tax in their prices, whereas U.S. stores often tack on the tax during checkout. If you see an item in Japan that costs as much as it would stateside, you're still saving money if you buy while abroad because the Japanese price takes the tax into account. And even if it doesn't, tourists are often exempt from paying sales tax in Japan. So long as the item carries a special "tax-free shop" symbol and is part of a transaction costing over $100 (about ¥10,000).

You can often find top sales on electronics in stores such as Yamada Denki and Yodobashi Camera. Think of these as the B&H Photo and Best Buy of Japan, only better. Here are what we believe are the best deals.