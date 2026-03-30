What Happened To Panasonic TVs – And Why The Brand Stopped Making Them

Panasonic's plasma TV heyday ended more than a decade ago, marking the end of an era for videophiles. Fortunately, it wouldn't take long for OLED technology to become the new golden standard for home cinema devotees. Brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony helped to popularize these self-emissive displays, and for a minute, Panasonic reentered the North American TV marketplace with a handful of OLED models to choose from. But alas, it appears the company's reemergence was rather short-lived.

In February 2026, Panasonic announced it would be partnering with Skyworth, a Chinese electronics conglomerate, with the latter handling all production and distribution of Panasonic TVs for North America and Europe. This may come as a surprise to those who remember the brand's industry-lauded plasma sets, but Panasonic has seen a lot of ups and downs over the last 12 years or so. The company stopped making plasmas in 2014, citing the growing popularity of flatscreen LED-LCDs and bankruptcy of the Lehman Brothers investment firm as reasons.

In 2016, Panasonic exited the U.S. market altogether, and it wouldn't be until 2024 the brand would return with a handful of OLED and Mini-LED TVs. Unfortunately, this was a short-lived stint, and now, once again, you won't be able to buy Panasonic TVs in the U.S. Well, at least not ones that were actually made by Panasonic (Skyworth will still be using the Panasonic name for U.S. and European markets).