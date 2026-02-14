Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive OLED TVs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to color accuracy and unbeatable black levels, it's hard to beat the performance of an OLED TV. Over the last several years, brands like LG, Samsung, and other reliable TV makers have been producing some great OLED sets. That also means there are numerous models to choose from when shopping for a new TV, which may lead some to question whether you can actually tell the difference between cheap and expensive OLED TVs. The short answer? Yes. The longer answer? Also yes, but the most discernible differences are reserved for those willing to push a 4K OLED to its limits.

To further unpack this, we're going to compare a few key specs of the Samsung S90F, a premium OLED, and the LG B5, an entry-level set. On paper, both TVs are up to par with modern connectivity. They each have four HDMI 2.1 ports and important gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Both sets also bring perfect black levels and infinite contrast ratios to the table. Admittedly, if the S90F and B5 were side-by-side and playing the same SDR content, the picture quality would be similar — until we look a bit closer.

The S90F uses a QD-OLED panel, while the B5 sticks to the more traditional WOLED display. The former screen type is well-regarded for its peak brightness and wider color gamuts, and test results show the S90F delivers stronger out-of-the-box HDR and SDR brightness than the B5, as well as better HDR and SDR color volume. Side-by-side, it might be tough to tell the difference between the two TVs, but switching over to HDR, eagle-eyed viewers would likely notice that the Samsung S90F is brighter and more colorful than the LG B5.