Panasonic TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Panasonic is a Japanese company that sells a wide variety of products, including smart TVs. The company has been in the business of TVs for decades, as it started making and selling them in 1952. In fact, it currently stands out as one of the major TV brands as of 2025, alongside the likes of LG, Sony, and Samsung. In its early days, Panasonic produced its sets in-house through various manufacturing plants at different locations.

For its plasma models, for example, the company had several plants in Japan, including one in Hyōgo Prefecture dubbed the Amagasaki Plant. It opened its Pilsen, Czech Republic, plant in 1996 to produce Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) TVs, and the plant later transitioned to produce plasma ones. However, in late 2021, the company confirmed a shift in strategy to FlatPanelsHD, announcing it would be outsourcing all of its production to external partners instead.

FlatPanelsHD notes that the company had already outsourced some of its TV production previously, but the 2021 move was the last nail in the coffin for in-house production. Outsourcing wasn't new, and at that point, several TV companies were doing it. Some TV brands, such as low-cost TV brand Vizio, don't handle manufacturing themselves. Meanwhile, Sony and Samsung sourced at least some of their OLED displays from LG.